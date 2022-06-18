Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Angela J. Colwell, 45, of the 800 block of North Mill Street, Syracuse, was arrested at 9:27 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Colwell was held without bond.
Brandon K. Jodway, 20, of the 7700 block of North C.R. 600E, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:49 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Jodway was released on his own recognizance.
Jimmy M. McCormick, 39, of the 500 block of Wabash Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 1:06 p.m. Thursday by Wolcottville police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. McCormick was held on $2,500 bond.
