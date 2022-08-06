ALBION — Central Noble Community School Corporation is experiencing its enrollment flatten for the incoming 2022-2023 school year.
Central Noble Superintendent Robby Morgan said enrollment is currently at 1,166 students, only one more student than last school year.
The corporation has seen a steady decline in student enrollment for more than a decade, worse since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic after the corporation peaked at 1,254 students in the 2019-2020 school year.
And that continuing drop has resulted in a loss of state funding, a large portion of which is tied to school enrollment.
Since the start of COVID, the school has seen a 7% drop in its enrollment and school officials point to the pandemic and a lack of housing as factors in Central Noble losing students.
“We have had issues with getting more housing into our community,” he said.
Albion and the surrounding community has not seen much new housing being built and it has resulted in making it more difficult for younger families to want to come live in the town and send their children to Central Noble.
He said in the last year, only four housing permits were approved in Albion and he and other school officials have held conversations with the town about building more housing to attract new families to the community.
“People have left the Albion area for places like Huntertown and other parts of Allen County because of how much housing is being built there,” he added. “Over at the Primary School, we’ve had parents leave recently for Allen County because they work in that area and want to be closer to their jobs.”
There is some positive signs for the corporation this year, however, with the district boasting a larger kindergarten class. Their projections for the class size was around 60-65 students and Central Noble currently has 76 kindergarten students coming into the corporation.
Morgan pointed to Central Noble’s reputation and the great programs they offer to students like Future Farmers of America, which participates in competitions across the state, the school’s music program, which he says is outstanding, and, most of all, the recent success of its sports teams including the boy’s basketball team making a run to the state championship earlier this year.
“One of things we really want to work on is marketing our school and what we have to offer for our students,” he added. “We have to show people how great of a town Albion is to live in. You look at the jobs and factories around here, a lot of people commute here to work.”
He hopes to help promote the town going forward to help persuade people to move here.
