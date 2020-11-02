AUBURN — A Kendallville woman suffered multiple injuries in a crash Saturday at 7:06 p.m. in southern DeKalb County.
Carolyn Swogger, 69, sustained a fractured hip and ribs, a fracture in her back and a laceration to her head, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported. An EMS ambulance took her to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Police said Swogger’s 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling eastbound in the 1900 block of C.R. 68 when it ran off the roadway. It traveled through the yard of the residence, crossed over C.R 19. and entered a woods in the southeast corner of the intersection of C.R. 68 and C.R 19.
The Jeep traveled through the woods and struck a tree with its driver's side front corner, spun around and came to a rest facing west, approximately 15 yards into the woods.
A police news release said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
Indiana State Police, Parkview DeKalb EMS, the LaOtto Fire Department and Riverside Towing assisted county police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.