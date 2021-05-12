ALBION — A Noble County deputy was involved in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning as he drove with lights and sirens to assist the Kendallville Police Department in a vehicle pursuit, according to the Noble County Sheriff’s Department.
Neither Deputy Alex Vice, 26, of Albion or the driver of the other vehicle, Cameron Terry of Garrett, was injured, according to a news release.
The Indiana State Police are investigating the crash.
According to the news release sent by the sheriff’s department, Vice was traveling north on S.R. 3 at approximately 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, approaching the intersection of Drake Road. Vice was driving a department-issued white 2018 Dodge Charger, with the emergency lights and siren activated.
Vice began to reduce his speed at the intersection due to the traffic light being red, the release said.
As Vice approached the intersection, a 2015 Dodge Dart was stopped at the intersection facing west on Drake Road. As the light turned green for the Dodge Dart, Terry’s vehicle proceeded into the intersection.
Vice attempted to avoid the crash by turning the Charger to the left, but was unable to avoid striking Terry’s vehicle.
At about the same time of the crash, Kendallville police took the pursuit suspect, David E. Hicks, 41, of the 1100 block of Perkins Street, Kendallville, into custody in the area of South Main Street and Vine Street where the pursuit had ended.
Hicks was booked into the Noble County Jail on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony. Hicks was held without bond.
