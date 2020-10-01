Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Sirena M. Conley, 28, of the 800 block of East Hazel Street, Albion, was arrested at 7:07 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. No bond information provided.
Jessica L. Davis, 35, of the 900 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 11:03 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor. Davis was held without bond.
Brennan J. Dean, 39, of the 1200 block of Round Island Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:03 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Dean was held without bond.
Jessie C. Honaker, 37, of the 2100 block of Rimmel Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:47 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on two warrants charging probation violations and a third warrant for which charging information was not provided. Honaker was held without bond.
David L. Sprunger, 43, of the 3700 block of Lincolnway East, Michawaka, was arrested at 6:21 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Sprunger was held without bond.
