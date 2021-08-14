KENDALLVILLE — Main Street will be taken over by magical creatures from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the second-ever Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival.
With about 60 vendors setting up shop and live entertainment scheduled throughout the day, the family-friendly festival is ready to take over downtown.
The festival is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. along Main Street between Mitchell and Rush streets in downtown Kendallville.
Kids — and adults too, if they’re still young at heart — are invited to dress up in mystical attire appropriate to the theme for the event.
This year, the Striped Circus — a juggling, tumbling, acrobatic show — will return with two show times at the festival, at 10 a.m. and again at 1 p.m.
At noon, attendees can meet a fairy princess and a fairy story time will take place at 1 p.m. For those who stick around to the end of the festival, a costume contest judging is set for 2 p.m.
After the festival is over, the Strand Theatre will be hosting a special afternoon showing of the 2016 animated film “Trolls.” Admission to the movie is free, with the film sponsored by KPC Media Group.
All-day entertainment and offerings at the various booths include:
• Family photo booth operated by KPC Media Group
• Bubble party
• Dunk a troll
• Fairy tea party hosted at WhatchamaCAKES
• Face painting and balloon art
• Crafts and creations
• Food vendors and festive treats
• The “Troll Tunnel of Terror” (not too scary, though)
• Kid’s obstacle course
• Bounce house
• Other fun games and activities
