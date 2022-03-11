Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
James R. Danford, 47, of the 100 block of North Michigan Street, Elkhart, was arrested at 11:25 p.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia. Danford was held on $2,500 bond.
Douglas A. DeGroff, 43, of the 400 block of Pleasant Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:53 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. DeGroff was held without bond.
Eliza A. DeLeon, 52, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was booked at 9:24 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Brady M. Hagerman, 26, of the 1000 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:17 p.m. Tuesday on a court order. No charging information provided. Hagerman was held without bond.
Gregory S. Leins, 47, of the 600 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:35 a.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Leins was released on his own recognizance.
Joshua P. Marshall, 33, of the 11900 block of East C.R. 650S, Hudson, was arrested at 4:06 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Marshall was held on $1,000 bond.
Charles E. Norris, 38, of hte 300 block of West Crystal Flash Road, North Webster, was arrested at 11:49 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia. Norris was held on $2,500 bond.
Samuel R. Rutter, 32, of the 600 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:47 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery with a prior, unrelated conviction for battery agtainst same family or member, a Level 5 felony. Rutter was held without bond.
Jonathan D. Short, 29, of the 1300 block of North Morvue Loop, Statesville, North Carolina, was arrested at 12:12 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Short was held without bond.
Amanda L. Trapka, 38, of the 5100 block of West 99th Street, Oak Lawn, Illinois, was arrested at 8:19 p.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia with a prior conviction for that offense, plus amount, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a schedule I-V controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. Trapka was held on $2,500 bond.
Tashira Q. Williams, 40, of the 9100 block of Burr Oak Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3 p.m. Tuesday on charges of of possession of a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor. Williams was held on $2,500 bond.
Christopher S. Holliday, 49, of the 100 block of Jefferson Street, Rome City, was arrested at 12:00 a.m. Thursday by Rome City police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Tiffany A. Jackson, 25, of the 100 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:44 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Jackson was released on her own recognizance.
Renae McDaniels, 42, of the 100 block of Drake Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Janel M. Moore, 40, of the 200 block of Kimberly Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:17 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Kaleb R. Ritchie, 22, of the 600 block of East North Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:46 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Ritchie was released on his own recognizance.
Roger N. Sexton Jr., 40, of the 700 block of North C.R. 350E, Albion, was arrested at 1:56 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on two warrants. No charging information provided. Sexton was held without bond.
Mark A. Singleton, 27, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Singleton was held on $1,500 bond.
