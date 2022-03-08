LIGONIER — West Noble school board members and administrators are beginning a conversation about major improvements to the high school and middle school, the two oldest buildings on the campus south of Ligonier.
Many of the buildings’ features are original — put in place when the high school was constructed in 1971 and the middle school in 1976. But after a half-century, these buildings could use a little love.
Superintendent Galen Mast led a walking tour Friday around the high school building to raise awareness of the buildings’ needs and explain the benefits of modernizing their amenities for future students.
Any improvements are still in the proposal stage, Mast said. Input from community residents, school staff and the school board members will determine which projects ultimately transition from idea to action.
Here are some of the proposed improvements on the table:
Cafetorium
Replace the cafetorium with an auditorium and new cafeteria.
The word “cafetorium” was coined in the 1950s to describe a large room in schools that functioned as both a cafeteria for lunch and an auditorium for performances. The auditorium part of the room was usually a bare-bones stage at one end with chairs for floor seating.
Cafetoriums were constructed in many high schools in the 1950s and 1960s, and the design remains popular in elementary schools today. School leaders opted for the cafetorium as a pragmatic choice to use space efficiently for more than one event, and save money.
West Noble High School’s cafetorium is a modification of the typical design, with a bank of elevated theater seats at one end in addition to the open floor seating in front of an elevated stage.
Mast said a new auditorium would boost the performing arts programs in a way not possible now. The band, orchestra and choir could present their concerts in a professional setting with seating that enhances the experience for audiences. Theatre33, an after-school theater club now, could be poised for growth with a better place for its plays and musicals.
A new auditorium would likely be built where the cafetorium is, with a new, modernized cafeteria built elsewhere.
“if a new auditorium is built, we would restructure the space with a new cafeteria on the US. 33 side of the building,” Mast said.
Mast said that having no auditorium has made the arts programs suffer at the high school, both in student participation and attracting staff for those programs.
“It takes a person to build a program: along with quality facilities, he said. “You build a program over time and with commitment.”
New weight room
The high school’s weight room is on the second floor, where its athletes can be found lifting weights and working out all during the school day.
The noise is deafening, and that’s a problem in a second-floor room. There’s an enormous BOOM when students drop their barbells on the floor after a lift. The noise penetrates the floor and the annoying distraction can be heard in the rooms below.
Mast said the repeated pounding of dropping barbells has damaged the structure between the floors, too. Constructing a new weight room on the ground floor on the east side of the building would eliminate the noise and put the room closer to the gymnasiums.
Entrance updates
Door 1, facing west, is the main entrance near the high school’s main office. Door 22, facing north, is the student pickup and delivery area for buses and parents. The entrance is the conduit from the north parking lot to athletic events in the gym or performances in the cafetorium.
Both are original construction, built long before schools had to worry about security.
“We want to make Door 1 the main entrance for everyone,” Mast said. “Door 22 will remain the same for bus pickup but be locked during the day to increase safety.”
Football field makeover
West Noble’s football, termed a “city on the hill” by Mast, is near the east side of campus, far and away from buildings and parking lots. It, too, is original construction in need of an update.
“We’d like to see a new entrance, new fence, and the addition of locker rooms,” Mast said. “The athletes have to go all the way back to the high school for half-time.”
Astro turf for the football field would also be an improvement over the sod surface.
HVAC
The high school and middle school are both in need of upgrades to the heating, cooling and air quality systems. The middle school is already scheduled to get a new roof this year.
“We want the HVAC the same in every classroom,” Mast said, explaining that units within the same building are not all the same type.
“Air quality is huge.’
The plan is to replace the horizontal heating-cooling units under classroom windows with a more efficient vertical unit, with a steel surface that can be used as a magnet board. Mast said having all HVAC units the same will simplify maintenance and improve energy efficiency.
Funding
West Noble and other schools are eligible for Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief, or ESSER, dollars, which are federal funds approved to address the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. Some of West Noble proposed improvements are eligible for these fund.
The other funding stream is a General Obligation Bond. On Feb. 28, Treasurer Barbara Fought, director of finance for the district, gave school board members a packet of information about general obligation bonds to review for future discussion. She worked with the firm BakerTilly to gather information.
The proposed general obligation bond would be for three years, seven months, with a fixed interest rate of 2.35%. Debt payments would be structured in a way to cause zero effect on the district’s tax rate. Board members would need to iron out many details before the bond would be approved.
