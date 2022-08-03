ALBION — A city man was formerly charged Wednesday with neglect of a dependent, a Level 1 felony, after his 5-week-old daughter suffered “catastrophic” injury — including three fractured ribs, a bruised lung and brain injuries — while allegedly in his care.
Jeremy Oechsle, 19, of the 1900 block of Deerfield Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:44 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police. He was booked into the Noble County Jail.
According to court documents, Oechsle allegedly told police that he “may have squeezed” the victim aggressively around the chest area. He also allegedly told police he would pick up the child “by grabbing both of her hands.”
Throughout an interview with Kendallville police which was conducted Monday at Riley Children’s Hospital, Oechsle commented that he “couldn’t stand it when a baby cries,” court documents allege.
According to the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, further investigation has also led to the arrest of the child’s mother, Kathryn Gibson, 19, of Kendallville on Wednesday. Gibson was booked into the Noble County Jail on a preliminarily charge of neglect of a dependent as a Level 3 felony. Gibson’s first court appearance has been scheduled for Thursday at 12:50 p.m.
At an initial hearing in Oechsle’s case held Wednesday in Noble Superior Court 1, Judge Steven Clouse set his bond at $100,000.
According to terms set by Clouse, Oeschle can only bond out by paying $100,000 in cash, putting up $100,000 in unencumbered real estate or working through a bail bondsman.
Clouse entered a not-guilty plea on Oeschle’s behalf, and ordered the Noble County Public Defender’s Office to represent him.
The sentencing range for a Level 1 felony is 20-40 years in prison.
The presumptive or regular bond for a Level 1 felony is $50,000, but Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Leslie Shively successfully argued for a higher bond.
“The baby is teetering between life and death as we speak,” Shively said. “This is certainly a matter of extreme importance to the state.”
Court documents allege Oeschle was the sole guardian responsible for the girl while Gibson was away from the house.
According to Indiana Code 35-46-1-4(a)(1)(b)(3), neglect of a dependent as a Level 1 felony is defined as an adult “having the care of ... a dependent, where assumed voluntarily or because of a legal obligation, did knowingly or intentionally place (the victim) in a situation endangering her life or health which resulted in catastrophic injury.”
According to court documents filed in the case, medical professionals who examined the child at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis found “three fractured ribs that were in different stages of healing (and) mixed density blood in the brain which indicated new and old injuries.” A CT scan showed a bruise on the child’s right lung.
On Tuesday, medical professionals advised police, according to court documents, “that the victim was continuing to have long seizures that are difficult to control and may progress to brain death. Further, medical professionals opine at this point in time that (the victim) might have lifelong blindness, paralysis or intellectual disabilities.”
The affidavit for probable cause filed in the case said that the child’s grandmother received a text message from Gibson at approximately 9:24 p.m. Sunday indicating the child was “acting weird... and cried until she made herself pass out.”
The grandmother went to the apartment where the child was at and observed the girl’s “eyes rolled back in her head and (she) stopped breathing at least twice,” according to court documents. The grandmother told Gibson to call 911.
The girl was transported to Parkview Noble Hospital. Hospital staff contacted the Noble County Department of Child Services at 4 a.m. on Monday. DCS notified Kendallville police.
After speaking with the grandmother on Monday, Kendallville Police Department Detectives Doug Davis and Angela Handshoe met with hospital personnel and interviewed both parents at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.
