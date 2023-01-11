LAGRANGE — Roads, and what it’s going to cost to repair them, took up the bulk of Monday morning’s LaGrange County Council January meeting.
Two representatives of a Fort Wayne Engineer Consulting firm hired by the county to help create a detailed plan to repair local roads told council members they’ve rated most county roads bad. After driving every paved road in the county, Brad Stump, a representative of Butler, Fairman and Seufert, a Fort Wayne-based Civil Engineering firm, said his firm scored local roads at 4.5 on average on a scale of 1 to 10. Stump told the council members anything below 5 is considered bad.
Road repairs cost money, and council members met with the county’s financial advisor Jeff Peters to talk about ways to pay for those repairs.
One recommendation from the financial advisory is for the council members to raise the county’s wheel tax and surtax. Peters told the council members that LaGrange County wheel tax and surtax rates are lower than any other surrounding county.
“As you’re well aware, the cost of inflation has outpaced revenues, and lots of communities like you are looking at wheel taxes,” Peters told the council members. “Wheel tax and surtax is obviously the most direct because it applies to the vehicles on those roads you’re looking to improve and maintain.”
LaGrange County surtaxes are taxed as a percentage of the vehicle registration fee, with a minimum of $10. It annually raises about $325,000 a year, and that money is shared between the county and the incorporated towns.
Peters suggested the council member consider shifting to instead charge a flat tax of $50 per vehicle. That, he said, would increase revenue to about $1.3 million a year.
According to Peters, there are approximately 18,000 vehicles registered in LaGrange County, as well as 4,600 trucks under 11,000 pounds, 4,600 motorcycles, and more than 500 trailers over 9,000 pounds.
The wheel tax is used to tax larger vehicles and raises about $131,000 a year in LaGrange County. Peters suggested the council consider adopting a flat rate of $80, it would increase that revenue stream to $392,000 annually.
“It’s not a great deal of money, but it would help you provide for some of those projects,” he added.
Council members also talked with Tharon Morgan and Aaron Fugate, of the LaGrange County Highway Department about a comprehensive plan to start repairing LaGrange County roads.
The highway department engineer, working with a Fort Wayne civil engineering firm, has been taking a close look at LaGrange County’s paved roads and has come up with a plan to start repairing some local roads, fixing those considered to be in the poorest condition first. That preliminary plan is estimated to cost $11 million.
Last year, council members approved giving the highway department access to $5.5 million in EDIT funds to pay for repairs on roads in the southwest and west sides of the county later this year. Monday, they started looking at a way to fund the remaining $5.5 million needed and will look at taking that money from either the county’s EDIT funds or its American Rescue Plan Act fund. Council will decide what funds to use at its February meeting.
Tinisha Weigelt, a highway department consultant with Butler, Fairman, and Seufert, a Civil Engineering firm in Fort Wayne, told the council members her organization is working to wrap up a comprehensive asset management plan for all county roads that can help the county make informed decisions about what roads to repair and how extensive those repairs need to be.
“We’ll be able to give you the information you need to make data-driven decisions,” she said.
Based on a survey of local roads conducted by her firm, Weigelt said 40% of the paved roads in LaGrange County were considered poor or below.
Council President Michael Strawser said while he dislikes raising taxes, the roads need to be repaired.
In other matters, LaGrange County attorney Kurt Bachman gave council members a final draft of a proposal that would increase the fees paid when filing for a tax abatement from $1,000 to $2,000. Bachman told the council the fee increase represents the real cost of researching and reporting back on an application for an abatement than the old fee, which had not been raised in more than 20 years. If an applicant asked for an abatement on both real and personal property, the filing fee will be raised to $2,500.
Because Monday’s meeting was the first meeting of the New Year, council members were first tasked with reorganizing. They voted to reappoint Strawser president and named Jim Young as vice president.
Monday just happened to be National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, and Strawser and the council took a few minutes to salute local law enforcement officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.