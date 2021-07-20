Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Vincent H. Chilcote, 23, of the 10900 block of East U.S. 20, LaGrange, was arrested at 12:03 p.m. Friday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Chilcote was held on $2,500.
Kristan M. Christian, 32, of the 1100 block of South C.R. 950E, LaGrange, was booked at 9:36 a.m. to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Robert L. Collins, 65, of the 200 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Albion, was arrested at 1:13 p.m. Friday by Albion police on charges of battery-bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor; public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Collins was held on $2,500 bond.
Jimmy D. Cox, 42, of the 300 block of East 18th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 8:43 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Cox was held without bond.
Jeremy A. Garber, 48, of the 2200 block of C.R. 50, Auburn, was booked at 9:53 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Jacquelyn M. Jordan, 25, of the 11900 block of Angling Road, Wolcottville, was arrested at 6:05 p.m. Friday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Jordan was released on her own recognizance.
Bernice L. Keene, 35, of the 300 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:23 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging a probation violation. Keene was held without bond.
Penny K. Leininger, 56, of Fourth street in Albion, was arrested at 11:40 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony. Leininger was held on $2,500 bond.
Kelly S. Simons, 59, of the 900 block of North Lima Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:14 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
David L. Slone, 31, of the 00 block of Wolf Pen Brance Line Road, Hyden, Kentucky, was arrested at 7:20 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Slone was held without bond.
Jonathan J. Spaw, 56, of the 100 block of Jim Dandy Court, Avilla, was arrested at 10:02 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony; and a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. Spaw was held on $2,500 bond.
Chad A. Swihart, 35, of the 1300 block of Brenton Pass, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:51 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a wrrant charging a probation violation, a Class A misdemeanor. Swihart was held without bond.
Tina M. Weber, 29, of the 300 block of North Main Street, Goshen, was arrested at 9:08 a.m. by the Indiana State Police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Weber was released on her own recognizance.
Darcy A. Calvillo, 38, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:47 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Calvillo was released on her own recognizance.
Thomas D. Day, 19, of the 2100 block of Point West Drive, Fort Wayne, was booked at 9:27 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating t o a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Shane E. Imel, 37, of the 900 block of Wolverton Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:01 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony. Imel was held on $2,500 bond.
Linda J. Stacy, 29, of the 200 block of East Highland Street, Albion, was booked at 7:02 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to two court orders. No charging information provided.
Tiffany A. Jackson, 24, of the 100 block of North Grant Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:31 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of residential entry (burglary/breaking and entering), a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Jackson was held on $2,500 bond.
Kyle L. Knott, 36, of the 5800 block of C.R. 7, Garrett, was arrested at 10:28 p.m. Sunday by Avilla police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Knott was held on $2,500 bond.
Brendon K. Parker, 39, of the 600 block of Richmond Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:27 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Parker was released on his own recognizance.
