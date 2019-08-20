ALBION — Albion police have arrested a second man in connection to an armed robbery which occurred at the Marathon gas station in Albion on Jan. 6.
Devon M. Tucker, 24, of the 1600 block of North S.R. 9, Albion, was arrested at his home by officers with the Albion Town Marshal’s Office and the Noble County Sheriff’s Department at 1:42 p.m. Sunday.
Tucker was booked on a preliminary charge of robbery, a Level 3 felony.
The second suspect in the case, William K. Moore, 40, was arrested June 7 by the Albion Town Marshal’s Office and Noble County police at his residence in the 200 block of West Hazel Street. Moore was booked into the Noble County Jail on a charge of robbery, a Level 3 felony.
Moore posted $15,000 bond and was released June 20. His first court appearance was set for Aug. 12, and at that time Moore was granted a continuance until Oct. 21 at 1 p.m.
Albion Town Marshal Scott Cole said it is good to see the incident being wrapped up.
“I feel good,” Cole said. “The job was done well by (Detective) DJ (Thieme) and the entire team.”
According to a news release from the Albion Town Marshal’s Office, two white males with bandanas covering their faces entered the Marathon gas station in the 200 block of South Orange Street at approximately 2:10 a.m. Jan. 6.
One of the suspects allegedly pointed what appeared to be a black semi-automatic handgun at the clerk and ordered him to get cash. The second suspect filled a bag with cartons of cigarettes.
The larger of the suspects, approximately 5-8 to 6 feet tall and weighing 230-260 pounds, was wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt. This suspect displayed the handgun.
The second suspect was wearing a blue shirt and has an unknown tattoo on the back of his neck. He is described as being 5-6 to 5-10, weighing 210-230 pounds.
After taking the cash and cigarettes, the suspects fled the store on foot.
No one was injured in the incident.
Court documents allege Moore was the second suspect with the tattoo on the back of his neck.
And it was that tattoo, visible in store surveillance footage, that helped lead Albion police to Moore.
On Jan. 10, Thieme received video from the Kendallville Police Department regarding an alleged shoplifting incident from Walmart which had occurred in November 2018.
Moore, in that Walmart video, had what appeared to be an identical tattoo observed in the gas station robbery video.
Thieme took the video to Ball State University, where a staff member was able to isolate and enlarge images of the tattoos in the videos. A digital forensic examiner and analyst from the Fort Wayne Police Department also evaluated the photos.
Both experts pointed to Moore.
Evidence left at the scene, including a red bandana and a cloth glove, were located immediately to the west of the business. Another red bandana was located in the wood line just east of York Street.
DNA tests performed on that evidence allegedly helped lead to Moore as a suspect as well.
A witness told police Jan. 8 a man had been seen sitting on the steps in front of a residence in the 200 block of West Hazel Street wearing a bandana across his face, showing only the man’s eyes.
Cole had previously cited the work done by numerous supporting agencies in the investigation, including the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the Ball State University Telecommunications Department, Fort Wayne Police Department Digital Forensics Department, the Indiana State Police, the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, Ligonier Police Department and Avilla Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.