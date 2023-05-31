KENDALLVILLE — A North Carolina author with family ties to Kendallville will speak Friday at a luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St.
The book, author talk and luncheon is $25 per person. It’s $15 for the author talk and luncheon, without a copy of the book.
Meredith Ritchie will discuss her historical fiction novel, “Poster Girls,” about women who stepped into new roles during World War II. Her husband, David, grew up in Kendallville and family members remain in the area.
Crossroads United Way, serving Noble, LaGrange and Elkhart counties, will also kick off the Noble County “Power of the Purse” at the event. Nominations will open for Woman of the Year in Business and Woman of the Year in Service.
“I wrote the book because I wanted to read it,” Ritchie said in a phone interview. “It’s historical fiction, but there’s not a lot of historical fiction about American women in World War II.”
“Poster Girls,” suggested by the Rosie the Riveter poster, is told from the perspectives of two military wives who are thrust into the roles of breadwinners in 1943, while their husbands are fighting a war overseas.
An involuntary southerner, Maggie Slone, gets a job at the Charlotte Shell Assembly Plant, the largest wartime employer, in North Carolina. A love of literature draws Maggie to fellow employee Kora Bell, a military wife and Alabama native. Bell is a Black woman facing the challenges of seeking a job under Jim Crow laws.
The two friends work together to unify the plant’s workforce, and break the strict rules of polite society in order to support their families, end the war and bring their husbands home.
“Poster Girls” is driven by the true, but forgotten, events and accomplishments of a diverse group of ordinary American women, both relevant and necessary to stop modern cycles of misunderstanding.
Ritchie said the power of historical fiction lies in looking at history as more than dates — there’s a story behind every date. She noted that women are half of the population, but their history — and their stories — is often neglected.
“Women were empowered with the men gone,” Ritchie said. “Women had the freedom to lead with the men gone.”
Ritchie said the Charlotte Assembly Plat employed more than 10,000, many of them women who were in the workforces for the first time. The plant made the big shells that were fired from U.S. Navy ships, a dangerous and risky job.
Ritchie noted that Flint & Walling in Kendallville joined many companies in responding to the nation’s call — converting its peacetime production to making smaller shells during World War II.
And as abruptly as the start of war turned the world upside down, the end of the war did the same.
“The Japanese surrendered at 2:30 p.m.,” Ritchie said. “At the Charlotte plant, women were fired immediately and told to go home.”
The theme of empowerment of women pairs well with “Power of the Purse,” said Denise Landers, area director of Crossroads United Way. Friday’s luncheon will serve as the kick-off for the October event.
Landers said the merger of United Ways in Noble, LaGrange and Elkhart counties has spawned misinformation that the Noble County United Way no longer exists or that money from Noble County is spent elsewhere.
Neither statement is true. Noble County’s United Way is alive and well. Landers said Noble County residents can be assured that all funds raised in Noble County will be allocated for Noble County residents.
United Way raised $106,000 for 14 agency partners in Noble County; $60,000 for 10 agency partners in LaGrange County.
“Power of the Purse” is just one way of raising money for Crossroads United Way’s mission of health, education and financial literacy.
