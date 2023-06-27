ALBION — Talking about being thrown into the cauldron.
The Noble County Commissioners appointed Avilla-area resident Rob Hull, 55, to to be its new Noble County Highway Department superintendent during Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting.
Hull has been with the highway department for five years. He has been the assistant superintendent to Richard Rogers, who is resigning the post but remaining with the department as its chief road inspector. Rogers also will handle permitting duties.
Rogers said it was time for a change.
Hull figures to have his hands full in his first year at the helm. At least according to the highway department’s ambitious road plan for 2023 which was approved Monday by the commissioners.
Noble County roadways will be the beneficiary of a record amount of spending on paving projects this year — $4.2 million.
All total, 46 stretches of roads will see some sort of improvement/maintenance this year.
More than half of that total amount — $2.3 million — will come in the form of 2-inch overlay repaving on 11 different segments of county-maintained roads. All of those projects are seeing the majority of funding come from the state’s Community Crossings Grant Program.
The 2-inch overlay project will total 21.6 miles, with an additional 1.5 miles coming from another grant.
There will be four miles of road reconstruction and 59.3 miles of single chip seal improvements.
Also at Monday’s commissioners meeting:
• Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith, who is overseeing the renovation of the Noble County Courthouse, announced that the Noble County Purdue Extension Office will be moving to the second floor of the new county annex on July 5.
The extension offices are currently on the ground level.
During the renovation, all three Noble County courts will be relocating to the annex, requiring the extension to move into an area currently housing the Building, Planning and GIS departments.
* The commissioners voted to approve ordering the new cooling system which will be installed in the courthouse as part of renovation efforts. The low bid was turned in by Trane with a cost of just under $80,000.
The commissioners are ordering items that may have a long lead time now in the hopes the equipment will be available when it is needed.
In a related move, the commissioners agreed to re-bid the electrical component package for the project, which will include the generator, transfer switch and switch board.
The county had received only one partial bid for the work.
The county won’t have to pay for any of its long-lead-time components until they are installed.
