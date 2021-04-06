KENDALLVILLE — This year, downtown Kendallville will be abuzz with brightly decorate honeybee hive boxes for the 2021 Art on Main project.
Just the boxes, though, bees not included.
The Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce will distribute 20 hive boxes as part of this year's Art on Main program, which allows local groups or organizations the chance to decorate the annual item, which is then displayed on Main Street throughout the summer and later auctioned off to raise money for Experience the Heart of Kendallville, the city's Main Street organization.
In recent years, Art on Main has featured items including benches, wheelbarrows and rain barrels, which each get unique paint jobs before going on display.
"We will distribute 20 boxes to local artists to paint and/or embellish, which will then be on display downtown for the summer month, along with information on how to save the bees," Chamber Executive Director Kristen Johnson wrote in a letter to city organizations and businesses. "Afterwards, the boxes will be auctioned, with proceeds used towards downtown revitalization efforts. We would also like to use this year's project as a campaign to promote our downtown corridor to people in the region."
The Chamber is also planning to decorate downtown with pollinator-friendly flowers as well as sandwich boards containing information about bee facts and conservation tips.
Bee boxes are wooden crates with a lid that inside contain multiple frames inside on which bees build combs and produce honey. The frames can then be removed and scraped by beekeepers to easily harvest the honey.
Honeybees have been a target of recent conservation efforts as ongoing study has shown that bee colonies have been shrinking and dying off in recent years. Aside from producing honey that humans enjoy eating, honeybees are responsibly for up to 80% of plant pollination, making them an important link in the ongoing survival of many plant species.
Conservationists encourage people to call an area beekeeper if they happen to discover a swarm of bees on their property, as keeps can relocate the bees to a safe place.
Honeybees can sting, but rarely do unless threatened, and are often confused with yellow jacket wasps which are much more likely to attack people. People can tell the difference between bees and wasps as the bees are rounder and plumper and have more of a golden color to the bands, as opposed to yellow jackets which are thinner, longer and have much brighter yellow coloring.
Applications to receive a bee box to decorate and a $25 fee are due to the Chamber by April 30 for those who are interested.
Artists will be selected to participate by submitting up to three samples of recent artwork, along with their draft design idea for the box may be submitted by email to kjohnson@kendallvillechamber.com, or attached to the application.
Decorated bee boxes will be due back to the Chamber by May 24 to go on display. The boxes will be displayed downtown through the summer months, ahead of an auction set for September.
The Chamber is also looking for local sponsors for the bee boxes. There are 15 sponsorships remaining for boxes at a $100 level, which buys a plaque with your name and/or company logo on the box. The sponsorships help cover the cost of purchasing the boxes for the Art on Main project.
This year's Art on Main project as a whole is being sponsored by NIPSCO.
The Chamber is also encouraging downtown businesses to take part in the program by decorating their storefronts with bee-themed decor or offering bee-related products with a pledge to devote some of the proceeds to the summer art project.
