LIGONIER — Mayor Patty Fisel is taking some time away from the office as she continues a fight with cancer.
For the last couple of weeks, Ligonier Mayor Fisel has not been in attendance at any city meetings due to health issues.
The city’s Clerk-Treasurer Barbara Hawn said at the April 11 city council meeting that she couldn’t reveal specifically what the mayor was dealing with due to HIPAA laws.
But Fisel announced on her Facebook page Sunday morning that she’s been out of the office for a significant amount of time due to dealing with cancer.
She wrote that she’s experiencing the hardest challenge of her life and that cancer has claimed more than one-third of her tongue and several lymph nodes.
“I can’t wait any longer to express my gratitude, thankfulness and pure joy from all of the cards, flowers, visits and most of all the number of prayers,” she said on Facebook. “Your prayers are the priceless result of healing as we move forward.”
Fisel said she does not plan to resign from her position and that she will continue to work to move many of the city’s upcoming projects forward.
She plans to communicate with people through text messages and will not do phone calls for now.
“I will try my best not to miss anyone in any future posts,” she said. “For now just remember, a community that prays together, stays together.”
Fisel has been mayor of Ligonier since 2006 and is currently serving her fourth term in office.
She was recognized as Noble County’s Republican of the Year in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.