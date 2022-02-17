ALBION — On a normal day, Leatherman’s Body Shop will get two or three callouts for its tow services.
From Wednesday through early afternoon Thursdays, the towing service had 14.
With the worst yet to come.
All of Wednesday’s snow melt, coupled with hours of rain Thursday morning and afternoon had turned some stretches of roadway into miniature — and not so miniature — bodies of water. There were some roads which were more pond than pavement.
Conditions were expected to worsen as the rain turned to sleet and then snow by snow by early Thursday evening. A layer of ice on top of all that was possible.
If you were a police officer, it would be a good time to be off duty. If you are a tow truck operator? You’re never off when the storm comes.
“You make sure everything is fueled up,” Tommy Leatherman of Leatherman’s Body Shop said. “You try to store up on sleep if you can.”
That didn’t happen ahead of Thursday’s evening’s storm, not with Wednesday and all day Thursday being busy.
The Noble County Sheriff’s Department had worked a few high water incidences by 2 p.m. on Thursday, according to Sheriff Max Weber. It multiple incidences, people came across vehicles that had been
The most common issue was people who had driven their vehicles into high water, got stuck, then simply left their cars there in the roadway.
“They get out and leave them abandoned,” Weber said. “They should give us a call and tell us where they’re at.”
Weber said the best strategy when it comes to high water is to avoid it all together.
Because roads dip in places, the depth of the water may be deceiving.
“You don’t know how deep that water is,” Leatherman said. “Any water across the road — you should avoid it.”
If your vehicle does become stuck in high water, Weber said you might want to just stay with the vehicle, particularly if you can see the water moving. Moving water likely means you are near a stream.
Getting out in moving water is dangerous.
“You’ve got to be careful with that,” Weber said. “It could sweep you right off your feet.”
Leatherman said when he goes to crash scenes involving high water or slick roads, the most common denominator is the driver was going too fast for conditions. Weber agreed.
“You want to make sure you reduce your speed,” Weber said.
It’s a particularly good idea when traveling at night, when water across the road might be a complete surprise.
Another issue Leatherman commonly sees are bald tires that don’t have good traction.
In LaGrange County, rising water was causing problems for some areas even before snow started falling Thursday afternoon.
A flood of water overwhelmed a Wolcottville wastewater pump station, shutting down the system from Dallas Point to Coody Browns for a couple of hours Thursday morning.
Wolcottville Town Clerk Lauren Newsome said the pump station can handle 25,000 gallons of water an hour, but said it was inundated with hundreds of thousands of gallons of water Thursday morning. Because of the limited service, the town asked people in the affected area to refrain using septic systems if possible.
Newsome said wastewater plant workers managed to get the system up and running by midmorning, but said it would take the pump a couple of hours to catch up.
LaGrange County issued a travel advisory due to high water across many county roads. The advisory means travel may be restricted in certain areas because of a hazardous local situations, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas entirely.
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.