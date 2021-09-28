LIGONIER — The Community Foundation of Noble County is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, but it's local organizations that are getting the presents to the tune of $30,000 in grants.
An in-person celebration was canceled this year due to the ongoing pandemic, but that doesn't mean the foundation has to stop spreading money around the community.
As a group of invested community members, the foundation identifies emerging local issues and stimulates resources to address those needs, helping our region prepare for the future. The foundation then leverages gifts and bequests from generous donors to drive positive change through grants in such areas as arts and culture, education, health and human services, civic affairs, and other charitable areas of interest.
One issue the foundation and its community partners have identified is access to affordable, high-quality child care and early learning opportunities in Noble County.
“Over the past two years, we have been participating in Lilly Endowment Inc.’s GIFT VII Initiative. During 2019, the Board worked through the strategic planning process to set the focus of the community foundation for the next three years. In 2020, with the help of a grant from Lilly Endowment, we began the implementing the plan. One key need identified by the community through surveys and focus groups was more affordable, high-quality child care and early learning opportunities," Executive Director Brad Graden said.
The community foundation has partnered with the Noble County Economic Development Corp. and the United Way of Noble County to create an early childhood coalition for Noble County. A group of more than 20 community stakeholders began meeting in October 2020 to bring this idea to a reality. In 2021, a formal strategic plan for the coalition will be adopted and a full-time coalition coordinator will be starting soon.
“It is exciting to visualize the impact and new opportunities that the early childhood coalition can provide children in Noble County," Graden said.
For its 30th anniversary and in support of the new focus on early childhood education, the foundation’s board of directors approved $30,000 in proactive grants to six community-focused organizations in Noble County with each organization receiving $5,000.
The foundation’s current grantmaking priorities include education, child care, and economic development. The following three organizations were recognized for their work in child care and early learning: Wolf Lake Nature Preschool operated by the Cole Center Family YMCA; The Apple Tree Center in Kendallville; and Ruth Stultz Preschool in Ligonier. Three organizations are also being recognized for their work in youth entrepreneurship through student-led business including Deja Brew at Central Noble High School; Turning Point Coffee Company in Ligonier; and the Crew Youth Center’s lawn care program in Kendallville.
“The past generosity of our donors contributes to increased grantmaking ability to organizations and agencies in our communities and offering over 65 unique scholarship opportunities available to our high school seniors, college students, and adults who seek to reach their career goals," Graden said.
The foundation’s mission is to improve the quality of life in Noble County by serving as a catalyst for positive change, enabling donors to carry out charitable intent, and making grants. The foundation prides itself on being able to serve the community’s needs.
The idea of community foundations was the project of Lilly Endowment Inc., based in Indianapolis. Lilly Endowment Inc. wanted local communities to be involved in decisions about their future. Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow (GIFT) is an initiative of Indiana Philanthropy Alliance and Lilly Endowment Inc., which has supported the development of a community foundation in each of Indiana's 92 counties.
The Community Foundation of Noble County is a public charity created by and for the people of Noble County. The foundation is a collection of funds contributed by individual citizens, corporations, other charitable organizations, and government agencies to benefit Noble County. The foundation, organized in 1991 has grown to more than 200 funds with $37 million in assets.
“We can’t thank our volunteers enough for the generous outpouring of their time, talent, and treasure during the community foundation’s first 30 years and we are so excited about where this tremendous support will take us in the future," Graden said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.