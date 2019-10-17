Central Noble approves teacher pay increase

ALBION — It was again time for the school board to give back to its people — students and staff — that make up the identity of Central Noble.
After the contract giving teachers a significant raise met no opposition in a public hearing last week, the board passed it unanimously Tuesday with no changes.
At the previous hearing, Superintendent Troy Gaff said the district’s goal was to increase pay without creating a larger gap between lower and higher salaries. To do that, salaries will be raised by 4%, then topped off with a $2,500 base increase.
That makes it so the lowest-paid Central Noble teacher will make $36,636.50, and the highest-paid will make $67,496.01 — something many said at the meeting was the biggest raise they’ve ever seen since working there.
Central Noble Teachers Association President Jamie Earnhart was present at the meeting and said how grateful she was that the measure passed.
“It’s such a relief. It’s exciting. It’s a much more positive conversation than we’ve had in years past,” Earnhart said. “We still have a ways to go, but we’re in the right direction.”
The board also passed the same pay increase for administrators. That includes principals, assistant principals, the dean of students and the athletic director but excludes the superintendent.
Before approving new pay for teachers, the board opened its meeting with a recognition of students from each district school who have shown good behavior or hard work.
Central Noble Primary student Justin Howard, Elementary student Ariel Hernandez, and Junior-Senior High students Hunter Cavanaugh and Brock Klink all received a certificate and medal.
Last meeting’s honoree Taylin Vandagriff was again sick and missed the meeting, but will be honored later.
Primary teacher Brenda Fleetwood nominated Howard, who she said has a great attitude and uses it to work hard.
“Every day, he makes me smile with the things that he’s learning and with his attitude that he comes to school with,” Fleetwood said. “He tries really hard. He takes things home. He practices until he gets it.”
Elementary school librarian Katy Knox nominated her student, Hernandez, for similar reasons.
“One of the things I love about her is she’s got this deep thinking sense of humor,” Knox said. “You know she’s constantly paying attention.”
Pat Leffers, a guidance counselor, nominated Cavanaugh, but wasn’t at the meeting. So, he wrote out a statement, and co-principal Greg Moe read it aloud for him.
“My compliment to him is that I’ve never heard him say anything derogatory toward another person or use inappropriate language,” Leffers wrote. “It would be awesome if your example could be followed by those around you.”
High school science teacher Sara Lake noticed how her nominee, Klink, showed a great amount of integrity.
“Brock is always so pleasant each morning,” Lake said. “He’s polite, willing to work with others, even when the situation is not ideal. He has a quiet demeanor but his deliberate action shows that Brock cares for others and cares about doing the right thing.”
Leffers also nominated nurse Charla Earnhart as a staff spotlight.
“I have personally seen her do so many things that would not be expected of the typical school nurse,” Leffers wrote. “She functions as a nurse, a friend to kids and adults alike, a motherly disciplinarian as needed, a source of hope for kids who are in need, and much more.”
