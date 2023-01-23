ALBION — No surprises here — tax rates dropped again across most of Noble County for this year.
Whether you’ll end up paying less, well, that’s more of a case-by-case basis.
Tax rates for 2023 are down in 17 of 22 taxing districts in Noble County, as rapidly rising assessed values in the county have simply outpaced growth in government spending.
The only areas that are seeing slightly higher rates this year all the rural townships served by Central Noble Community Schools, which has taken on new debt to do facilities upgrades at the schools. That does not include residents living inside the Albion town limits, however, as their rate dropped a little even despite the new spending.
Tax rates determined by taking the tax levy — the amount of taxes governments needs to raise to fund services — and dividing by the total assessed value within that taxing unit.
All of the individual taxing units that overlap each other — the county, city/town if applicable, township, school and library — are added up to give a total rate for that tax district.
This year’s rates are dropping primarily because Noble County saw another year of insane growth in assessed values.
Total assessed values in Noble County were up 13% this year after rising 11% last year. That increase has been driven by upward-spiraling sale prices on homes and land that have caused neighborhood-wide trending to sharply increase values across most of the county.
Because assessed values are the denominator of the tax rate equation, when those get bigger, the resulting rate gets smaller.
Local governments did get allowance from the state to increase their levy by up to 5% this year, the biggest growth quotient in years and maybe ever, but even that hike in spending can’t overcome the huge growths in values.
That being said, just because your tax rate went down doesn’t mean you’ll be paying less.
You individual tax bill is figured by applying your tax rate to the assessed value of your property. So if your assessment went up by a higher percentage than your tax rate decreased, your actual bill could end up being higher.
Among tax districts, taxpayers in Avilla will enjoy the biggest rate decrease this year at 7.9%, with Allen Township, Elkhart Township, Orange Township, Rome City, Perry Township, Ligonier, Cromwell, Swan Township, Washington Township and Wayne Township all see decreases greater than 5% compared to a year ago.
Noble Township is seeing the biggest rate increase at 4.8%, with Albion Township at plus 2.89%, Jefferson Township up 2.58% and York Township up 2.05%.
Green Township also saw a slight increase year-over-year, but is mostly unchanged at plus 0.36%.
As for the individual government units, Avilla and Albion towns both had their rates drop more than 9% and Cromwell, which still has the highest municipal tax rate in the county, even saw a decrease of about 6%.
East Noble’s tax rate dropped 7% and West Noble was down just shy of 6%.
Central Noble was the only unit that posted a rate increase this year, increasing to about 80 cents per $100 of assessed value, a 8.69% increase. Central Noble’s tax rate is 11 cents higher than East Noble but still about 14 cents lower than West Noble.
Despite the rise from last year, the tax rate for Central Noble are still about 2.5 cents per $100 lower than it was in 2021.
Central Noble Business Manager Tyler Osenbaugh said the rate increase comes from two new sources of spending for the district.
First, Central Noble is doing about $1.4 million in construction work and is borrowing via property tax bond to pay for the work.
More than half of that cost, about $780,000, will be spent encapsulating the gym at Central Noble Elementary.
“The bricks really aren’t a vapor barrier any more and allowing water intrusion into the building, and there’s no good way to seal it on a long-term basis,” Osenbaugh said.
The district will also be doing parking lot paving, including adding more spaces in front of the office at Central Noble Jr./Sr. High School, which has limited visitor parking availability near the door.
Osenbaugh said Central Noble opted to take a shorter three-year bond as opposed to spreading payments out across six years. Although the district will have to make larger payments each year, it will save thousands in interest payments because the school got a better rate.
“We did shorten the period on the bonds because the interest rate on the shorter term was, from my perspective, was the best use of taxpayer funds,” he said.
Central Noble is also taking over special education busing in-house as opposed to contracting that service out through DeKalb Eastern. That required some upfront spending on buses and bringing on a full-time transportation director, but Osenbaugh said he expects the change will save Central Noble money in the long run.
Meanwhile, the rate-suppressing hikes in assessed value may not be here to stay forever.
Assessed values have been inflating rapidly over the last few years — Noble County saw double-digit percentage increases for both 2022 and 2023 — due to rapidly rising sale prices.
But as the Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates in an effort to tamp down inflation, borrowing for mortgages has become more expensive and that’s started to cool the sales market.
Noble County Assessor Ben Castle reached out to Nexus Tax Group, which assists the county with assessment trending, about what’s transpiring in the market right now, and although volume is dropping, prices are not at this time.
“The number of transactions have slowed to some degree with rising interest rates, but sales prices have yet to show signs of declining,” Nexus said in its response to Castle.
Indiana uses market-based assessing, so taxable values are supposedly to closely reflect actual value if a property owner were to list their house or land for sale. So while rising sale prices have lifted assessed values and helped decrease tax rates, if prices were to start falling that would lead to assessed value decrease and a high likelihood that tax rate increases would follow.
In the past, a “normal” year would result in about 0-3% increases in total county assessed value, so if sales slow and prices don’t continue rising, it’s possible Indiana counties could start seeing AV growth fall back toward those typical ranges.
