KENDALLVILLE — No, East Noble isn't using tax dollars to fund a COVID-19 vaccine lotto for its students.
The lottery, which is offering 10 $200 prizes to students age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the start of school on Aug. 13, has been funded via private donations from area businesses.
At the last two school board meetings, during the public comment period before the agenda, a former student has spoken about her opposition to the district offering a lotto as incentive for students to get vaccinated against COVID-19. During those comments, she has stated she doesn't think taxpayer dollars should be used to fund the lottery.
The good news is, the district isn't.
At the June 23 East Noble school board meeting when the lottery was announced, school officials stated the lottery pot of $2,000 was funded by four area businesses who had donated to the school.
The Parkview Noble Center for Healthy Living, Jansen Family Dentistry, Black & Ramer Insurance and Automated Group Administration were the four companies who donated to the fund, allowing East Noble to offer 10 $200 prizes to students who complete a two-shot Pfizer vaccine regimen by the start of the new school year.
East Noble has not mandated eligible students be vaccinated against COVID-19 to start the new school year, but has encouraged students to get it.
East Noble anticipates having to continue enforcing quarantines for unvaccinated students who are ill or exposed to someone who is. Students who are fully vaccinated, however, do not need to quarantine if asymptomatic, as the immunization has been proven to afford extremely high levels of protection against infection.
At this time, masks will be optional for students for the 2021-22 school year and most other restrictions that were in place last school year are being rescinded. School officials have noted that could change, however, if the situation changes.
Students are returning to school with most Noble County residents not vaccinated against COVID-19.
Noble County's overall vaccination rate so far is just under 37%.
Statewide, only about 33% of Hoosiers age 16-19 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while just under 20% of those age 12-15 are fully vaccinated at this time.
Severe cases and deaths among people younger than 20 who contract COVID-19 are extremely rare.
To date, 15.4% of Indiana's more than 762,000 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in patients younger than 20, but only about 0.1% of the state's 13,500 deaths have been in that age range.
Still, health officials have encouraged all eligible people to get vaccinated regardless of age.
Although young people are not likely to suffer serious illness, being immunized helps improve communal protection against transmission of the virus and can help reduce the chances of future mutation of the virus to new strains, which can occur any time virus cells divide.
Indiana is also experiencing the arrival of the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, which has been shown to be more infectious than the original strain as well as more dangerous to patients, including young patients.
