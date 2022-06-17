Several booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Leidy Ardila-Parra, 19, of the 2700 block of West Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:48 p.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on charges of two counts of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and operating without ever obtaining a licesne, a Class C misdemeanor. Ardila-Parra was held on $2,500 bond.
Way Y. Aung, 19, of the 5000 block of Innsbruck Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:57 a.m. Wednesday by Rome City police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Aung was held without bond.
Tasha M. Bruce, 29, of the 2700 block of North U.S. 33, Kimmell, was booked at 4:19 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Patrick S. Geyer, 36, of the 8400 block of East Epworth Forest Road, North Webster, was arrested at 10:46 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Geyer was held on $500 cash bond.
Michelle A. Gibson, 55, of the 200 block of North Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 3:22 p.m. Tuesday by Wolcottville police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Gibson was held on $1,500 bond.
Abraham Gonzalez, 36, no address provided, was arrested at 1:43 a.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on charges of residential entry-no intent of felony theft, a Level 6 felony; and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Gonzalez was held on $2,500 bond.
Joyce C. Hagedorn, 53, of the 13200 block of Lake Everit Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:02 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Hagedorn was held on $2,500 bond.
Dawn M. Heaton, 21, of the 900 block of Dartmouth Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:51 a.m. Tuesday on five warrants. No charging information provided. Heaton was held without bond.
Kaleb R. Ritchie, 22, of the 600 block of East North Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:08 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Ritchie was held on $2,500 bond.
Kendall D. Robertson, 22, of the 500 block of South Union Street, Warsaw, was arrested at 10:58 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Robertson was held without bond.
Tiffany A. Shire, 34, of the 6100 block of East Beck Lake Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:57 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Shire was released on her own recognizance.
Brianna D. Shirks, 26, of the 100 block of West Willow Street, Butler, was arrested at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Shirks was held without bond.
Dale Owens Jr., 41, of the 300 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:59 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; possession of stolen property, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Owens was also held on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Owens was held without bond.
Bert F. Wolfe, 48, of the 500 block of North Riley Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:06 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Wolfe was held on $1,000 bond.
