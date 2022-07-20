TOPEKA — The Topeka Area Historical Society released the first episode of a new documentary series it created early this month “Memorable Moments in Topeka History.”

The documentary looks at Byron Price, a 1908 graduate of Topeka High School and a 1912 graduate of Wabash College. Price went on to become the Director of the Office of Censorship during World War II and the Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations.

“We have been talking about doing a series of short videos for a long time,” says Harold Gingerich, Topeka Area Historical Society president. “The idea was to create short, 5-to-10-minute videos that would highlight significant events and individuals in Topeka’s rich history. It only seemed appropriate to start with Byron Price who may be the most famous and most influential national person to come out of Topeka. And we thought that the July 4th week was the perfect time to release the first episode.”

Gingerich said future episodes will feature other Topeka natives such as U.S. Air Force flight nurse Louise Marshall, and a story about the 1927 Air Mail plane crash that claimed the life of pilot John Milatzo and saw over a million dollars in bearer bonds go up in flames.

Noah Cleveland, who will be a 6th grader at Westview Elementary School this fall, is the production assistant in charge of videotaping as well as assisting with the editing. Cleveland has been spending his summer vacation volunteering at the historical society’s Depot Museum on Saturday mornings.

Episode one of “Memorable Moments in Topeka History” can be seen at historical society’s YouTube channel “Topeka Area Historical Society,” or by visiting its Facebook page.