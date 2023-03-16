LAGRANGE — The recent resignation of Cindy Miller, the former manager of the Ark Animal Rescue and Adoption shelter, prompted members of Ark’s board of directors to reorganize how it operates the shelter
Miller served as Ark’s manager for eight years. As the shelter’s manager, Miller was in charge of everything, from the day-to-day operations at the shelter to overseeing all animal care, supervising the shelter staff, and acting as LaGrange County’s Animal Control Officer.
Lisa Emmendor, Ark board of directors treasurer, admitted the board knows managing a shelter can be stressful. She said Miller’s biggest complaint about the job was always feeling as if she was being pulled in multiple directions at once. Emmendors acknowledged that the job is tough and burnout among shelter managers is high.
“It can be emotionally exhausting some days,” Emmendor said.
In response, the board has opted to hire more people to share the weight of the manager’s position, splitting the job’s responsibilities among three people.
Rabeca Boyles has been named the Director of Animal Care and will oversee the day-to-day operations at the shelter. Boyles has been with Ark since 2014. She trained to be a vet tech.
Damian Bueno will take over as the Director of Animal Control, assuming the duties of the county’s animal control office. Bueno has been with Ark for over a year.
Joining the Ark staff is Brenda Rife, who has been volunteering with Ark since 2021. Rife was named the organization’s Human Resources Director. She has 38 years of experience in HR and office management.
Ark is a not-for-profit organization that took over control of the county’s animal shelter more than a decade ago. Like other shelters across the region, and across the county, Ark is struggling as the shelter is over its intended capacity.
The shelter is housed in a county-owned building and receives an annual contribution from the county to help operate the animal control facility. But Ark must still find the funds necessary to pay for a large share of the shelter’s expenses, including salaries, and the feeding and care of the animals housed there. Running a countywide shelter can be filled with surprises, Emmendor said, and sometimes those surprises come with expensive price tags. She added that at times the organization struggles to raise the needed money.
Last week, for example, Ark rescued an animal that had been hit by a car. That dog was transported to an emergency vet. The vet saved the animal’s life, but Ark was told the dog might require at least three additional surgeries. The price tag of each of those surgeries was estimated to be about $4,000. Emmendor said the community stepped up to support Ark through an online fundraiser.
Emmednor said Ark has to raise funds all year long to continue to do the work that the organization does. Every dollar helps, she explained.
“Last week, I was talking to an adopter who told me she sent us a large box of dog treats, and I told her we really appreciate her help. That ten dollar box of treats, that’s ten dollars more we can spend on medical care for the animals,” she said.
Ark has a fundraiser planned for April, teaming up with the Sons of the American Legion in LaGrange. The organization is sponsoring a Steak Fry on Friday, April 14, at the American Legion Post in LaGrange
