ALBION — Noble REMC’s EnviroWatts environmental grant program will help a local lake system get out of the weeds.
Co-op members who participate in the program pay no more than $5 a month to purchase electricity from renewable energy sources and enhance the local landscape.
This year, those extra dollars were granted to West Lakes Conservation, Inc., which was awarded $3,000 to treat invasive weeds in a 50-acre area of Waldron Lake and the North Branch of the Elkhart River. The area is frequented by fishermen, swimmers, skiers and recreational boaters, in addition to property owners and renters. If not treated, the weeds could restrict the flow in the outlet river, resulting in flooding of the West Lakes, potentially like what happened in 2017.
This positive impact to the community’s landscape was provided with just 40 participating Noble REMC members, and the co-op encourages those who are not currently participating to learn more at nobleremc.com/envirowatts.
When you sign up for EnviroWatts, you pay an additional 1 cent for your first 500 kilowatt-hours each month. Those pennies then go into a fund to be awarded annually to environmental improvement projects. But what’s more, that energy is then generated from renewable, environmentally preferred sources.
Noble REMC members can sign up by calling the co-op’s office at 800-933-7362 or visiting nobleremc.com/envirowatts and filling out and returning the form provided for member participation.
