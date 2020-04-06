KENDALLVILLE — If you’ve been walking in downtown Kendallville lately — and let’s be honest maybe you haven’t because of the state’s stay-at-home order — you may have noticed piles of gravel on the sidewalks every couple dozen feet.
Call it the first sign that the city’s downtown streetscape project is almost here.
With Kendallville expected to award the streetscape work to a local contractor next week and construction to start shortly after, the city’s water department has gotten out ahead of the big project to fix up as many underground service lines as possible.
Since the sidewalks are going to be torn out anyway, it was the perfect opportunity to do a lot of digging.
Water Superintendent Scott Mosley said his department has been testing and making repairs on downtown service lines and is nearly completed with the work. Service lines are the extensions that go to individual buildings from the main water line, which is located under the east side of Main Street.
“Most of them we’ve had to dig up and inspect the valve and make sure it’s working and put a new rod on it,” Mosley said. “When this is done, we want to know everyone’s shutoff works.”
The water department has also abandoned several lines that are no longer in use. In the past, some buildings have apparently just put in new taps and left over service lines underground connected to nothing, so those have been permanently shut off now.
City workers started to the north and have been working their way south, addressing west-side lines first before tackling the closer east side ones.
Mosley said the process has been helped along greatly by use of a vactor truck, which allows workers to make more precise digs instead of having to use a backhoe and tear out several feet of concrete. The truck was a hand-me-down from the wastewater department that the water department staff did some significant in-house work to in order to keep it working.
Normally the water department does about 50 service line repairs per year, but Mosley said they’ve done just about many in the last few weeks downtown.
As of Monday, they had about five left on the south end of Main Street. Each service line is its own beast, with some being relatively easy fixes and some being multi-day major pains.
“You never know, sometimes one will take two days and sometimes you can get done three,” Mosley said. “We hope by (Tuesday) we’ll be finished with the service lines.”
The work won’t stop there though. After that, the water department will take on installation of four fire hydrants which it agreed to do in-house for a cost savings of about two-thirds compared to having the contractor do it.
Water employees will also ultimately fabricate new fencing for downtown trees as another cost-saving measure for the downtown project.
