Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Daniel L. Anway, 42, of the 100 block of South Sargent Street, Kendallville, was booked at 9:50 a.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Alex R. Craft, 20, of the 5600 block of East C.R. 275N, Rochester, was arrested at 1:57 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Craft was held on $2,500 bond.
Shelby M. Finley, 30, of the 800 block of Willow Ridge, Garrett, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation on a Level 6 felony charge. Finley was held without bond.
Gurdeep Singh, 35, of the 8300 block of Lakeside Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:47 p.m.Monday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Singh was held on $2,500 bond.
Nathan J. Smith, 43, of the 1100 block of East Main Street, Albion, was arrested at 2:07 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Sarah L. Thomason, 26, of the 00 block of North Music Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 2:12 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Thomason was held on $2,500 bond.
Jason M. Tuttle, 42, of the 700 block of West Main Street, Albion, was booked at 4:09 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Christina L. Blair, 39, of the 2100 block of Edge Hill Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:42 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Blair was held without bond.
Jonathan B. Eason, 36, of the 700 block of Anderson Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:17 a.m. Tuesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Madison J. Farnsworth, 22, of the 5600 block of South C.R. 700E, Hamilton, was arrested at 8:53 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Farnsworth was held without bond.
Tristan P. Farrington, 26, of the 2100 block of North S.R. 3, LaGrange, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on two warrants charging Level 6 felonies. No further charging information provided. Farrington was held without bond.
Travis P. Grady, 43, of the 500 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was booked at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Christopher D. Jude, 37, of the 10400 block of West U.S. 20, Angola, was arrested at 11:02 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Jude was held without bond.
Bambi L. Pasztor, 41, of the 200 block of South Franklin Street, Garrett, was arrested at 8:58 p.m. Tuesday on three warrants. No charging information provided. Pasztor was held without bond.
Kristine M. Yahne, 46, of the 1800 block of Oak Tree Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information providfed. Yahne was held on $2,500 bond.
