ALBION — Even with Indiana good time credit of one day served counting as two days toward his sentence, Jonathon R. Bixby could have been in prison until early 2025.
Instead, the Kendallville 32-year-old only served two years of a 15-year sentence imposed in 2017 in Noble Superior Court I after a judge allowed a sentence modification in 2019.
Bixby has since been charged with two community corrections violations and a probation violation.
Bixby was back in Noble Circuit Court on Tuesday after turning himself in at the Noble County Jail on Monday to face another probation violation charge.
Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer ordered Bixby to be held without bond pending a hearing on his latest probation violation charge set for Aug. 28 at 1:45 p.m.
Bixby had asked to be released from custody.
“I’m not a flight risk,” Bixby told Kramer Tuesday.
Bixby then went on to admit to one of the accusations of the probation violation — that he had left the state to visit a relative in Arizona without seeking permission from his probation officer first.
His other alleged violation was not maintaining full-time employment.
Bixby said he has five children and needs to work to pay child support.
He added he was on the right path. With Bixby’s record of probation and community corrections violations, Kramer ordered his path should lead to his cell at the conclusion of Tuesday’s video appearance.
Kramer said once Bixby meets with his court-appointed attorney, he could file for a bond hearing.
Bixby was sentenced on Aug. 23, 2017, to serve 15 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections on a Level 2 felony charge of dealing in methamphetamine.
A plea agreement led to the dismissal of six other charges, including five felonies.
On Oct. 11, 2019, former Superior Court I Judge Robert Kirsch modified Bixby’s sentence.
He was transferred to community corrections supervision in DeKalb County that same month.
A community corrections violation report was filed on Jan. 3, 2020.
A probation violation report was filed on Feb. 12, 2020.
A second community corrections violation report was filed on Aug. 24, 2021.
Following that violation, on Oct. 26, 2021, Bixby was ordered to serve time in the IDOC until June 29, 2022. He was released on three years probation at that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.