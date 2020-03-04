Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Two people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Charles L. Dewey III, 23, of the 900 block of West Hamilton Road South, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:16 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony. No charging information provided. Dewey was held on $10,000 bond.
Chelsey S. Woodward, 28, of the 4400 block of East C.R. 1300N, Syracuse, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Woodward was held without bond.
