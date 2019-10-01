LAGRANGE — Eleven girls will be vying for the Miss Corn School title Wednesday and Thursday nights, along with the contest’s $1,000 scholarship top prize.
The talent portion of the contest kicks off at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the LaGrange County Courthouse gazebo. Thursday night, starting 8 p.m., the contestants will show off their evening gowns and a new Miss Corn School will be crowned.
Contestants from all round the county have signed up for the annual contest this year. Miss Corn School has been a part of the Corn School celebration for nearly 70 years, with the first crowning in 1950.
Contestants for this year’s contest include Aubree Hall, a junior at Lakeland Jr./Sr. School. Hall is the daughter of Dustin and Muranda Hall and will be performing a song in this year’s talent competition. She is sponsored by Hartman Investment Group.
Samantha Scigouski, a senior at Lakeland, is the daughter of George and Karan Scigouski. She will be performing a piano solo. Scigouski is a member of the school’s track team and a 10 year member of 4-H. She is sponsored by Pretty Prairie Farms.
Madi Targgart is a sophomore at Lakeland. She is the daughter of Brad and Shari Targgart. She operates her own business selling bracelets. Targgart will be singing in the contest’s talent show, and is sponsored by Miller’s Market.
Savanna Light is a junior at Prairie Heights High School. She is the daughter of Brian and Rita Light. Light will be demonstrating her skills as a painter in the contest’s talent competition. She is sponsored by Lucille’s Diner.
Cara Cummins is a sophomore at Prairie Heights High School. She is the daughter of Ryan and Cassy Cummins. Cummins will be displaying her talent as an artist in the competition. She is member of the Prairie Heights Student Council and a member of its FFA. She is sponsored by Myers Plant Health Care.
Kennedy Hawk is a freshman at Lakeland. She is the daughter of Steve and Tracey Hawk. Hawk will showing her skills with American Sign Language during the contest’s talent competition. She is cheerleader at the Lakeland, and is sponsored by Hawk Bail Bonds.
Chelsea Weaver is a senior at Westview Jr./Sr. High School. She is the daughter of Dana Martin. Weaver is a member of Westview’s National Honor Society as well as its student council. She will be showing off her talent with a jump rope during the contest’s talent competition. She is sponsored by Dutch Blessing Floral.
Caterina Staton is a freshman at Trine University in Angola, and the daughter of Jamie and Shanan Staton. She is a member of the Mongo United Methodist Church, and has been active in a wide variety of organizations include Community Cleanup. She will display her talents as a painter in this year’s competition. Staton is sponsored by Miller’s Poultry.
Hannah Harris is a junior at Lakeland, and the daughter of Josh and Emily Harris. Harris has been a member of the school’s softball and volleyball teams, and will showing off her skills as a boxer in this year’s talent competition. She is sponsored by E-Cash, Inc.
Libby Messer is a sophomore at Prairie Heights High School. She is the daughter of Clayton and Monica Messer. She is a member of her school’s FFA program and the manager for the school’s wrestling team. She will be presenting a reading for contest’s talent competition, She is sponsored by Narissa Roth Realtor.
Wendy Cipriano is a junior at Lakeland. She is the daughter of Mary Thomas, and is a member of the school’s Interact Club and its Anime Club. Cipriano will be reading a poem. She is sponsored by Jo Jo Pretzels.
