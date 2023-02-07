ALBION — Northeastern Indiana's best closer in Maddie Vice.
Maybe the area's best team defense.
The Central Noble girls basketball team advanced to Saturday's championship game of the Class 2A Sectional 35 with a 51-42 victory over Eastside (15-9) on Friday.
The Cougar senior Vice made 8-of-10 free throws in the final 1:26 of the contest to hold off the Blazers, who had drawn within 43-36 with 1:40 to play.
Central Noble's defense? The Cougars limited Eastside to 2-for-13 shooting from the field in the final quarter to make a comeback problematic.
Vice led all scorers with 20 points and grabbed a game-best 10 rebounds. Freshman Grace Swank added 14 points and seven rebounds. Junior McKenna Malcolm scored seven. Senior Abby Hile added eight rebounds.
Eastside was led by sophomore Lilyan Kreisher's 13 points and seven rebounds. Senior Grace Kreischer added 11 points. Sophomore Paige Traxler added 10.
It was Central Noble's third win over Eastside this season. On Jan. 13, the Cougars defeated the Blazers 59-37 in an NECC tournament semifinal. On Jan. 20, Central Noble won the regular season matchup 44-37.
Win No. 3 wasn't much like the other two victories. In its two prior wins, Central Noble went a combined 20-for-61 from beyond the arc, compared to Eastside's 5-for-27.
On Friday, the Blazers took away Central Noble's outside game. The Cougars were 4-for-12 from beyond the arc in the contest. Eastside finished 7-for-20.
With the Blazers all over the perimeter, Central Noble pounded the ball into Swank, who scored 12 of her 14 in the opening half.
The Cougars led 12-7 after one quarter, but Eastside battled back to within 18-17 on a basket from sophomore Sydnee Kessler midway through the second.
But Swank scored next on an inside bucket to make it 20-17. On Central Noble's next possession, Vice found Swank inside. The freshman post player's inside shot was good and she was fouled. Swank made the free throw with 2:12 to play in the half to push the margin to 23-17.
Sophomore Kierra Bolen then hit a three-pointer with 1:26 left and the Cougars led 26-17.
That 8-0 run proved critical as the Blazers struggled to come any closer than seven points the rest of the way.
Central Noble led 28-20 at the half.
The Cougars opened the third with two free throws from Swank, a bucket by Vice and a three-pointer from Malcolm to take a 35-20 lead with 3:50 left in the period.
But Eastside rallied, getting a bucket from junior Hailey Wies, and three-pointers from Traxler and junior Jayci Kitchen to draw within 35-28 with 1:57 to go in the third.
The two teams traded baskets, and Central Noble worked the ball around for the final shot of the stanza. With time winding down, Vice made a three-pointer to make it 40-30 entering the fourth.
It was the last made field goal for the Cougars, but the team's defense and Vice's foul shooting made the lead stand up.
Vice used her athleticism to get the ball when it was inbounded against full-court pressure, and kept the ball in her hands enough to draw foul after foul late.
For the game, Central Noble shot 38.5% from the floor on 15-for-39 shooting. Eastside went 12-for-43 (27.9%).
The Cougars won the rebound battle, 36-26.
Eastside had 15 turnovers. Central Noble finished with 14 turnovers, with seven of those coming in the fourth quarter as the Blazers amped up their defensive pressure.
