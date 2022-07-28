KENDALLVILLE — The Indiana Department of Transportation isn't going to wait for someone else to get smashed, crumpled or killed trying to cross S.R. 3 at Waits Road.
That's why the state is pitching a construction project that would close the median eliminating left turns over two lanes of highway traffic or crossing over all four lanes.
At Wednesday's public hearing to explain the project and take feedback from residents, most people who spoke up during the comment period were OK with the overall plan just with some requests or ancillary concerns.
If approved at the state level, the project could happen pretty quickly — bidding would take place next July with construction possibly starting as soon as a month after and wrapping up before winter.
Nick Batta, the project design leader from firm Crawford, Murphy and Tilly, laid out the state's proposal for the approximately three dozen people in attendance at Wednesday's public hearing at East Noble Middle School.
Batta said the project is about "halfway" through development, with the state having worked through the initial concept, creation of some options and now is fine tuning the specifics of a project.
The state looks at the "do nothing" option as a baseline for any improvement it is changing and then evaluates the potential costs and benefits of doing something against that.
And, through that initial process, it's clear the cost-to-benefit ratio at Waits Road has some promise worth continuing.
Batta cited statistics that there have been 13 crashes between 2017-2019 at the intersection, four of which involved injuries. All four of those injury crashes involved drivers trying to cross the median to turn left or fully cross S.R 3, he said.
Not included in those numbers but also in the state's mind was the April 2021 crash in which a driver pulled out in front of a roll-off dump truck causing a horrific wreck that led to her death, the death of her unborn child and the death of one of her two children in the vehicle.
"The crash rate, particularly the severe crash rate, is higher than expected and the total number of crashes is also higher than expected," Batta said, noting the high speed of vehicles on S.R. 3 is more likely to lead to severe collisions.
In the initial planning stages, the state considered the possibility of a traffic light, but the Waits Road traffic volume is too low to justify another stoplight just a few hundred yards north of the existing light at Main Street.
According to traffic counts, Waits Road carries about 1,000 cars per day on both the west side and east side of S.R. 3.
The state also looked at dead-ending Waits Road on the east side to prevent people turning south on the highway or vehicles crossing the highway, but rejected it due to the inconvenience to motorists and the nearby church.
Next up was creation of a reduced-conflict intersection, the proposal that is now being looked at in more depth.
Reduced-conflict intersections aim to remove many "conflict points," spots where vehicles cross each others paths and can potentially lead to collisions. A four-lane, four-way intersection like S.R. 3 and Waits Road has 24 conflict points, with left turns generally being the most likely to result in crashes.
Reduced-conflict intersections aim to change the traffic flow to reduce those conflict points, primarily by eliminating opportunities for left turns across lanes.
These types of intersections are in use in many places across the state, with INDOT's long-term tracking showing that reduced-conflict crossings have statistically reduced fatal and injury crashes by 63% and reduced total crashes by 28%.
"The reduced conflict intersection as one we thought had merit" for Waits Road, Batta said.
The state looked at five possible configurations, with "Alternative 5" being the leading proposal. That plan would close the median at Waits Road, build a U-turn about 1,500 feet north of the intersection coming out of the S.R. 3 curve in the area and then utilize the existing intersection at Main Street at the south side U-turn point.
Drivers on Waits Road east of the highway wanting to cross the highway or go south on S.R. 3 would turn right, drive north, enter the U-turn lane and then U-turn into the southbound lanes of travel when it's clear.
Drivers on Waits Road west of the highway wanting to go north on S.R. 3 or cross the highway would turn right, drive south to the Main Street stoplight, then U-turn into the northbound lanes.
The state would widen the shoulder near the north-side U-turn to give more clearance for large trucks or farm equipment that need to swing wider to make the turn, while it would put in a left-turn arrow and U-turn signage at Main Street to assist with people needing to swing back north on the highway, Batta said.
The cost to close the median and put in the U-turn to the north would be about $1 million. INDOT estimates the improvements would reduce the amount of annual crashes from about 4.4 per year to 2.9 per year.
"It's the lowest (crash rate) of the other alternatives. It's middle of the ground when it comes to construction costs," Batta said.
The state wouldn't need to purchase any additional land, which would expedite the project. The state is looking to make a final project decision by fall this year, then could bid the project in July 2023 and start construction soon after. Construction would take two to three months to complete. Waits Road would have to be closed during the build, but S.R. 3 would remain open with some construction restrictions as needed.
When opened for official public comment, six people spoke, with only one of those six expressing opposition to the changes.
Joanna Kline spoke first and was the one person to vocally express her opposition, suggesting INDOT move on.
"Save the money, do nothing, because you can't regulate people with common sense and you can't regulate the sunrise," she said. "I would like to keep left turns."
The other five commenters didn't object to the spirit of the project, just had some suggestions or ancillary concerns to address.
Tony Schneider, a West Waits Road resident, said he felt having to go to Main Street to U-turn was an inconvenience and would prefer to see a second U-turn location installed closer to the current crossing. Kevin Dressler agreed with that and also suggested INDOT install a deceleration lane to slow down traffic coming into the area.
David Dressler asked about where construction equipment might be staged, concerned about whether it would impact his farming access during the project, while Sandy Dressler commented about snow removal and wanted to ensure that the state would keep the U-turn lanes cleared during winter.
One other commenter, who said he drives large, top-heavy trucks, asked INDOT to be considerate of the grade of the U-turn area as making a wide turn like that presents a tipping hazard if the ground is angled.
The comment period for the project remains open for anyone who didn't attend Wednesday's hearing.
Project plans are available at Kendallville City Hall and Kendallville Public Library, as well as online at fortwayne.indot.in.gov. Residents can submit written comments via the INDOT website or call the project team to submit feedback.
The comment period will stay open until Aug. 15.
