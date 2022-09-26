ALBION — The Noble County Highway Department finally had bids to open on a project which would install a large culvert capable of allowing a pontoon boat to traverse between Round Lake and Big Long Lake.
The lowest of three bids opened during Monday’s meeting of the Noble County Commissioners was turned in by KWest Group of Perrysburg, Ohio, at $584,254. Other bids were received putting the cost at $726,000 or $1.053 million.
The commissioners took the bids under advisement.
“We’ll have to do a review and come up with a recommendation,” Noble County Highway Engineer Zack Smith said.
The county is looking toward winter construction on the project, which would expand the current 5-foot culvert.
The private association governing Round Lake and Big Long Lake had offered to put up $250,000 per year over the next two years to help fund the installation of the wider culvert which runs under Riley Road in northeastern Noble County.
It’s the second go-around for bidding on the project.
Bid specifications were originally sent out electronically to several contractors on Jan. 10. Bids were due on Feb. 25, with a scheduled opening date of Feb. 28.
No one bid on the project.
This time, the county did not specifying exactly how the structure should be built, giving contractors some flexibility. It is also scheduled to be a winter project, rather than a summer one, which could spur more interest since winters, generally, are not contractors’ busy season.
The Noble County Commissioners discussed the issue as early as March 2021.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• The commissioners approved the rezoning of approximately 14 acres of land in Perry Township from agriculture to residential to allow for a 2-lot subdivision. The Noble County Plan Commissioner had given a unanimously favorable recommendation for the rezoning for the plot located at 10926 N. S.R. 5, Ligonier.
• Approval was given for Smith to advertise for a speed reduction ordinance which would lower the speed lim on North Shore Drive, located on the north side of Crooked Lake. According to the proposed ordinance, the speed limit on the road — between S.R. 109 and the dead end — would be lowered from 30 mph to 20 mph.
A public hearing would be held before a vote on the change could take place.
• The commissioners agreed to spend approximately $23,000 to put furniture in the lobby area of the new Noble County Annex building. The commissioners also gave Smith, who has managed the construction project, permission to solicit quotes to provide sound-dampening acoustic paneling on the walls of the lobby area.
• Noble County Highway Department Superintendent Richard Rogers reported his department was about to move into a new phase of operations.
“We’re just about done mowing for the year,” Rogers said.
Beginning in November, highway workers would begin removing brush from the four northern-most townships in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.