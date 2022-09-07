LAGRANGE — After nearly two years of discussions, research, revisions, town hall meetings, and more revisions, the LaGrange County Commissioners Monday formally approved a new comprehensive plan aimed at helping steer the direction of LaGrange County’s growth in the coming decade.
“It’s a great document,” Robbie Miller, the county’s zoning administrator, told the commissioner before they approved the document.
The comprehensive plan was created by an Ohio firm that specializes in creating such documents after hosting a series of community events where its planners listen to and spoke with members of the community about what was important to LaGrange County’s future.
The cost of the project was paid for by the county and the LaGrange County Community Foundation.
Miller said the plan reflects LaGrange County as it is, not how it was.
“It gives up a lot of information on how we should grow based on what the community believes” she added. “It’s a really important document.”
The document also paves the way for a planned update of the county’s zoning ordinance, moving it from the traditional process to a new unified development approach.
The commissioner voted 3-0 to formally approve the new plan.
In other matters, the commissioners signed a final agreement with American Structurepoint Inc to build a new bridge that crosses over C.R. East 700S. That bridge crosses the channel that connects Witmer and Westler last. The cost of the project is $472,000. The project isn’t won’t start for several years and isn’t expected to be completed until 2026.
In other matters, the commissioner approved a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office request to place a purchase agreement with a Chrysler dealer for the purchase of up to six new police cars. LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tracy Harker said that the dealership required his department to submit the request so that Chrysler had an idea of how many of the police cars to manufacture. Harker said the agreement is non-binding, meaning his department won’t be required to purchase all six cars. LaGrange County Council has yet to release the county’s 2023 budget. That document will tell the sheriff’s office how many new cars it will be allowed to purchase.
The commissioners also formalized an agreement that levies a $6,800 fine on a rural Stroh resident accused of having a property in violation of the county’s public nuisance ordinance. That resident, Gene Neely, of the 3400 block of C.R. South 1145 E has been summoned to appear before the commissioners on several occasions after his property was cited for violating the county’s nuisance ordinance.
The commissioners also granted their approval for the LaGrange County Emergency Management Director Bill Morr to apply for three different grants seeking funds for a variety of different programs under his oversight.
The commissioners also approved a request by the parks department to purchase lumber to build a new pavilion at Delt Church Park, as well as construct a new restroom. The commissioners also granted a request to purchase five new ADA-compliant drinking fountains by the parks department.
Allen Connelly, the LaGrange County Veteran’s Affairs officer gave the commissioners a quick overview of what his office accomplished in 2022 and what it expects to see in the next two years.
