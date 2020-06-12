ROYER LAKE — Four people are lucky to be alive after a large tree fell on the mobile home where they were riding out Wednesday’s massive storm.
They all managed to escape without injury.
A powerful storm, packing straight-line winds that were clocked at more than 90 mph, ripped through LaGrange County, leaving a path of destruction from Topeka in the south to Greenfield Mills in the northeast. Thousands of trees were uprooted, toppled or snapped in half, leaving most of the roads that crisscross the east half of the county impassable.
The storm also wreaked havoc in western Steuben County, but not to the extent of what hit LaGrange.
At Royer Lake, Lakeland junior Brendon Cipriano spent Thursday morning picking through debris left behind when his family’s home was destroyed by a falling tree. He as looking for anything that could salvaged.
Cipriano said he wasn’t home when the storm hit, but the tree briefly trapped four family members inside the mobile home.
“I’m still kind of in shock,” he said. “I went inside to take a look and everything is … well ...”
Cipriano said his family is devastated about what happened to their home. He added that his family told him they got no warning before the tree came crashing through the roof.
As Cipriano stood on what used to be the home’s front porch, a small black cat suddenly appeared from the wreckage of the home’s living room and meowed.
“Bubbles!” he cried out, stepping over debris to reach out and pull the family cat from the home’s wreckage.
Much of the area spent Thursday assessing damage and picking through the mess the storm left behind.
Chris Roller, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Northern Indiana said, “A line of thunderstorms formed along a cold front. Severe damaging winds spread across much of northern Indiana and into Michigan.”
Just about anything in the way of the wind was damaged, including trees, utility lines and poles, barns, homes and the like. Roller said hail was reported across the area, including some that measured 2 inches in the Bryan, Ohio, area.
The first storm warnings in the NWS Northern Indiana region were sounded at 12:40 p.m. and the final warning didn’t expire until about 6 p.m.
Thousands of households were without power after the storm rolled through, tearing down electric lines.
“Utility crews were working immediately throughout and after the storms to quickly restore power and clear trees from power lines,” said Randy Brown, Steuben County Emergency Management Agency director. “Steuben County was very fortunate to not receive the heavy damage that LaGrange County did. I believe there were no reported storm-related injuries.”
LaGrange County Commissioner Larry Miller said he considered it a blessing that despite all the extensive damage the storm caused in the county, no one was seriously hurt.
LaGrange County Highway Department crews worked into the night opening most of the roads, clearing away downed trees.
Many of those fallen trees unfortunately pulled down power lines with them and had to be safeguarded by LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office deputies until utility crews could arrive and pull free the loose electrical wires.
Crews at the LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Department reported more than an acre of mature trees were destroyed at the Maple Wood Nature Center. The parks department closed all county parks Thursday to allow the cleanup to begin.
Local utility crews worked through the night Wednesday trying to restore power to homes left in the dark by the storm. LaGrange County REMC said more than 60% of its members — about 4,400 homes and businesses — were without power Wednesday.
Kevin Dreibelbis, communications and marketing manager for Noble and LaGrange County REMC said by Thursday morning, line crews had managed to restore power to at least 2,000 customers.
In Steuben County, thousands of customers lost power, including more than 4,600 in what is considered Angola and rural Angola.
Mike Marturello contributed to this report.
