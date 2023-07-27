KENDALLVILLE — On your mark, get set, vote.
The special election to fill the GOP ballot spot for Kendallville City Council District 2 will be held Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Voters will be picking between incumbent Shari Targgart and challenger Ronnie Stanley, with the winner to be on the November General Election ballot.
During the May 2 primary, when polls closed and the votes were tallied in the Republican District 2 contest, Targgart came out ahead of Stanley by a 40-34 margin.
However, prior to results being counted, election officials discovered a lingering error with district maps between Kendallville’s District 2 and District 3 boundaries that appeared to have let some voters cast ballots in the primary race when they shouldn’t have been eligible.
A petition was filed with the courts. The two candidates reached a subsequent agreement stipulating that some voters who should have voted may have been turned away, while some votes had been permitted when they should not have been.
With that agreement in place, Noble County Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer ordered a special election.
Kramer set the official election date for Aug. 1, and said that original early balloting provisions be included.
Early voting will take place through Friday this week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Noble County Clerk’s Office, which has been moved to the former BMV building in Albion, north of the Noble County Courthouse. The clerk’s office has been moved to that location while the Noble County Courthouse undergoes extensive renovation work.
Early voting will also be available on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the clerk’s office as well as Bridgeway Evangelical Church, 210 Brian’s Place, Kendallville.
Early voting will end Monday at noon.
Election day balloting will be held from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 1 at:
• Bridgeway Evangelical Church,
• CrossPointe Family Church, 205 Highpointe Crossing, Kendallville; and
• at the Avilla branch of the Noble County Public Library.
Candidates were asked to provide information on why they felt they should be elected. The following are their responses:
Ron Stanley
My vision is more family friendly and bringing back the glory days to our city. Our City has been stagnant way too long and its time to freshen it up...
1. Will work tireless on getting a splash pad
2. Will work with the city to put funds in the Skate Park
3. Will work hard to have movie nights /food trucks once a month
4. Will work hard to have concerts once a month
5. Will try my best to get the city to be golf cart friendly
6. Promote a balanced, thriving, and inclusive city economy that cultivates, attracts, and retains business
7. Protect residential health by promoting public safety, environmental health, and sustainability
8. Develop and maintain public infrastructure, facilities, and transportation to improve community appearance and encourage continued development
9. Address the housing needs through enhanced oversight and balance residential growth
10. Promote city unity and support our diverse community by encouraging community connectivity.
11. Will also help find more childcare services before and after school for families that utilize childcare services.
Shari Targgart
I am currently serving on the Kendallville City Council and have the experience needed to continue our city’s goals and provide the best services, the best financial stability, and the best leadership our city can rely upon. The top issues I see the city facing are economic growth, continued population growth and strengthening of the downtown area including the historic restoration project.
I am passionate about the work that we have done in the last two years that I have served on the city council and I want to use the momentum to continue moving forward in our city. I want us to continue to do the work that Mayor Handshoe has laid the foundation for to make Kendallville the best it can possibly be. I have been a part of this city for over 25 years. I am proud to live in our community and I want others to be proud too. Please join me in casting your vote on Aug. 1.
