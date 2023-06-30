ALBION — With housing everywhere at a premium, the Albion Board of Zoning Appeals was more than happy to squeeze an additional living space into the confines of the county seat.
The BZA voted unanimously Wednesday to grant a variance to allow Korey Weeks to put a doublewide modular home at 307 N. Liberty St.
The variance is necessary because the 25-foot setback requirements set by the town’s zoning ordinance can’t be met.
The new home, which must be placed on a permanent concrete slab per ordinance, actually will meet the setback requirements on the north, south and eastern borders of the property.
But to the west, the home will come within 15-20 feet of a neighbor’s garage, depending on how the modular is placed on the lot.
Weeks’ soon-to-be neighbor to the west? Her mother, Chris Magnuson.
“I don’t have a problem with this,” Magnuson told the BZA.
In fact, Magnuson owns the lot and is gifting it to her daughter.
The front door of the home will face Liberty Street.
There is a large hill to contend with on the property and the lot is narrow.
“From what I remember, there has never been a house there,” Magnuson said.
BZA Chairman Jared Owen said it is the best use of the property.
“You’re not going to be doing anything else with this lot,” Owen said. “We need housing.”
Wednesday’s special meeting, which was advertised and open to the public, came as a result of the lack of a quorum for the BZA’s regularly scheduled meeting the week before.
The BZA read through its findings of fact as required by ordinance, finding that the placement of a home in that location would not adversely affect the area.
