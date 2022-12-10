Thinking of a career change...
Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters announced last week he is running for mayor.
If he wins, there will be a job opening at the helm of the Kendallville Police Department.
How cool would that be?
You can park wherever you want. Run lights and sirens at all times in your city-provided vehicle as you glide through traffic. Meet interesting people and arrest them on the spot if they rub you the wrong way.
What’s not to like?
Sure, being an administrator would mean a lot of paper shuffling and listening to strangers criticize your work with no factual basis.
But I get that now. And in my current post as intrepid journalist, arresting people has proven to be problematic.
I’ve got a good working relationship with Waters, which means for my part that I respect him and the job he’s done. And for Waters’ part, he tolerates me.
I sent him a tongue-in-cheek application last week when the news broke of him attempting to leave the cozy confines of the criminal element to work with the unstable world of politics today.
I gave him some reasons to consider me for the post to be his next police chief...
• It won’t take a good officer you currently have off the street;
• I don’t believe idiots should have guns so I wouldn’t carry one — saving the city bunches in liability insurance; and
• Department press releases would kick some serious, grammatically correct butt.
Upon reflection, I came up with a bunch of other reasons, the most important being my experience.
I was a faithful watcher of both Hill Street Blues and NYPD Blue, for example, but that’s just for starters.
As a journalist, I have gone through Emergency Vehicle Operations on-the-course training at the police academy in Plainfield (the most fun I have ever had at my job). I have been shot with a Taser. I have gone through defensive tactics training at the Noble County Sheriff’s Department. I have sat for hours watching a house with an undercover officer.
All of which went to prove that I am better suited to pushing paper as a chief than collaring criminals as a road officer.
Other reasons I would be a gem for the job:
• I still have crayons the boy and the girl used in elementary school, which would facilitate interdepartmental communication;
• My mom thinks I’m special;
• My work designing pages for the paper would lead to much improved departmental letterheads — a staple to any police department;
• Let’s face it, if Cory Heffelfinger can do it in Auburn, I could do it in Kendallville;
• I’m a hugger — and nothing soothes a macho police officer more after a long, stressful shift than an intimate embrace from his supervisor;
• It would absolutely thrill Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery to work with me on a more regular basis;
• The slimming benefit of a blue police uniform would enhance my physical appearance; and lastly and likely leastly;
• My award-winning sense of humor.
Of course, since no one is perfect, there would be some drawbacks to my hire ...
• I am told in the newsroom that I don’t get along with members of the media; and
• the department’s budget would be a train wreck.
But all in all, the good would outweigh the bad...
On a serious note
While the above was a work of humor (I hope), this holiday season is a great time to express sincere appreciation for law enforcement.
I enjoyed a wonderful Thanksgiving dinner with the family. Plans are in the works for Christmas dinner, too, I assume. There were police officers who couldn’t — and won’t — be able to enjoy the holidays with their families because “serve and protect” doesn’t take a holiday.
Your city, town and county — heck, maybe even the state — will have officers on patrol Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and over the New Year’s celebrations.
While most of us are reveling in the holiday spirit, the courageous men and women in brown and blue will have their body armor strapped on and a gun on their hips. Don’t forget that.
We are blessed in northeastern Indiana to have great police officers. Men and women who put their own safety at risk to preserve ours.
Lt. Col. David Grossman, who retired from the U.S. Army, put it better than I ever could in an essay he wrote from talking with a military veteran:
“If you have no capacity for violence then you are a healthy productive citizen: a sheep. If you have a capacity for violence and no empathy for your fellow citizens, then you have defined an aggressive sociopath — a wolf. But what if you have a capacity for violence, and a deep love for your fellow citizens? Then you are a sheepdog, a warrior, someone who is walking the hero’s path.”
Thank you to every one of you who dare that path. I wish and pray you safe travels.
And remember the two most important rules of law enforcement:
• Good guys go home at night, no matter what; and
• Protect the media at all costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.