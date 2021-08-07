LAGRANGE — There will be a lot of new faces working in a lot of new roles for the Lakeland school district when classes for the new school year start next week.
Board members moved their first August meeting ahead almost a week to Tuesday evening to be able to approve the school system’s new hires before the beginning of school this year.
The board approving hiring Aimee Shaw as the director of staff and student success, Stephanie Dunkel as the varsity volleyball coach, Shelly Brill as the assistant varsity volleyball coach, Aimee Sperry as the junior varsity volleyball coach, and Jamie Detro as the freshman volleyball coach.
Rachel Rasler was named the new eighth-grade volleyball coach, and Lilly Baird the seventh-grade volleyball coach.
Sarah McGowen and Sarah Zubke were each hired as new special education teachers at Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School. Abigail Harris-Correll is the new speech/theater teacher at the high school.
Darla Robbins will be working at Lakeland Intermediate School as a food service employee, and Sabrina Smart was hired to be a new special education teacher at Lakeland Intermediate School. Erica Fair was named an English language learner paraprofessional at the junior/senior high school, and Gabby Beech will be the intermediate school’s new Title 1 paraprofessional. Fair also will serve as the new seventh-grade girls’ basketball coach.
Liliana Munoz was hired as a new kindergarten teacher at Lakeland Primary School, and Adam Betz will work as a special education paraprofessional at Lakeland Intermediate School.
The board also approved the resignations of Alina Cummings as the special education teacher at the junior/senior high school, Ann Zook as a food service employee at the intermediate school, Becky Emelander as a Title 3 Interventionist at the intermediate school, Courtney Smith as a Title 1 paraprofessional at the intermediate school, and Ashley Kunkle as a special education paraprofessional at the intermediate school.
In other matters, the board approved an athletics department request to change the all-sports passes the school offers to families, adults, and students. Fans of Lakeland sports can purchase a family pass, good for a family of four, for $225. Individual adult passes will cost $90, up from $85, and a student all sports pass will now cost $30.
The board also approved a request to allow the Alternate School program to become a stand alone school, renaming it the Lakeland Alternate School. Lakeland Superintendent Greg Baker said by allowing the alternate program to be its own school would open the door to increased state funding.
