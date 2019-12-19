HOWE – A Howe woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when the car she was driving was struck head-on by another vehicle.
A report released by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, Tonya Yoder, 29, of the 400 block of Second Street, Howe, was driving west on S.R. 120 approaching the intersection of C.R. 675W when a car headed east driven by Jason Yoder, 34, of the 65000 block of East County Line Road, Millersburg, drove left of center, striking Tonya Yoder’s car head-on.
The report said Tonya Yoder's car went airborne and rolled several times before coming to rest in the road. Jason Yoder's car spun off the south side of the road. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage.
Jason Yoder was trapped in his car and was extricated by first responders. He was transported to Parkview LaGrange Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and later released.
According to the report, Jason Yoder told the police he fell asleep at the wheel and drove left of center. He was cited by a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office deputy for driving left of center.
The LaGrange County Coroner pronounced Tonya Yoder dead at the scene.
A passenger in Tonya Yoder’s car, Seth Carter, 27, of the 6000 block of North C.R. 450W, Shipshewana, also suffered minor injuries. He was transported to Parkview LaGrange Hospital for treatment and later released.
