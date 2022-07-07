Not everybody enjoys fireworks over the Fourth of July holiday.
Noble County E-911 Dispatch Center recorded 23 fireworks-related complaint from June 30 through early on July 5.
The vast majority of those calls — 18 — occurred between 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., with half of those coming between 11 p.m. and midnight.
Police officers have to respond to those calls.
According to dispatch logs, there weren’t any tickets issued for violating the state’s law of allowing fireworks until two hours after sunset.
“It’s a part of the celebration — and we respect that,” Ligonier Police Chief Bryan Shearer said Wednesday. “But citizens have to be respectful of their neighbors.”
These calls frequently are a lose-lose situation for officers, and it can be frustrated to be sent to calls for which there is no good outcome.
“You also see the frustration of the people who are trying to sleep,” Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters said. “There’s not a lot you can do about it.”
According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s website, state law says fireworks can be set off from 5 p.m. until two hours past sunset from June 29 to July 3. On the Fourth, they could be legally set off from 10 a.m. until midnight.
From July 5-9, it is legal to set off fireworks from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset.
With the sun not setting until after 9:20 p.m. most of those days, bed times for some don’t go well with people shooting off loud fireworks.
Shearer and Waters both said the most recent fireworks period was pretty normal as far as complaints go.
Dispatch logs note that one complaint was received on June 30, three on July 1, three on July 2, nine on July 3, five on July 4 and 2 in the early morning hours of July 5.
“This is typical,” Shearer said. I don’t think it was a lot more than usual.”
“It wasn’t atypical,” Waters said. “It was similar to most years.”
The only incident requiring an emergency response occurred at 11:44 p.m. on July 3 when Kendallville police and fire units responded to a dumpster fire in the area of Campbell & Fetter Bank’s Orchard Street branch. Dispatch logs indicate it is believed fireworks started the blaze. It was reported as under control at 12:02 a.m.
Even though officers have to tell most people that shooting off fireworks is legal and nothing can be done as long as it is within the state-allowed timeframe, Shearer said it is an opportunity — if you choose to look at it that way.
“It’s another opportunity for our officers to communicate with the citizens,” Shearer said. “It’s not a negative situation.”
The following were fireworks complaints, according to dispatch logs:
June 30
• 9:09 p.m. Cromwell. County police responded to the area of the 3700 block of West C.R. 900W, to investigate a fireworks complaint in the mobile home park.
July 1
• 10:18 p.m. Kendallville, 100 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville police investigated a report of fireworks hitting the windows at a church in that area.
• 10:34 p.m. Kendallville, 100 block of North Park Avenue, Kendallville police investigated a report of firework debris coming down on a woman’s yard, on vehicles and in her hair.
• 10:39 p.m., Ligonier, 400 block of East Fifth Street, Ligonier police investigated fireworks keeping an area resident awake.
July 2
• 2:19 p.m., Kendallville, 500 block of Fairview Boulevard, Kendallville police investigated a report of someone shooting off fireworks in a parking lot. The caller was concerned others in the parking lot may be in danger.
• 10:07 p.m., Ligonier, 300 block of South Main Street, Ligonier police were called to a firearm going off in an air duct at the Ligonier library. Officers determined it could have been fireworks set off in the area. The building was checked.
• 11:19 p.m., Kendallville, in the area of Prestwick Drive and Dowling Street, Kendallville police investigated a report of fireworks being set off on the edge of the road.
July 3
• 7:46 p.m., Kendallville, in the area of Harding and North State streets, Kendallville police investigated a report of juveniles setting off fireworks.
• 10:18 p.m., Wolcottville, in the area of the 500 block of West County Line Road, someone reported “commercial” fireworks being shot off.
• 10:34 p.m., Ligonier, 900 block of Jennifer Drive, Ligonier police investigated a report of fireworks going off and landing in a caller’s yard. The same caller made the same complaint at 11:44 p.m. She was advised it was the Fourth of July.
• 11:01 p.m., Ligonier, 200 block of Vermont Street, Ligonier police investigated a report of loud fireworks.
• 11:15 p.m., Kendallville, area of Knoll Crest and Fairview Boulevard, Kendallville police investigated the report of loud fireworks.
• 11:32 p.m., Kendallville, 200 block of Granada Drive, Kendallville police investigated a report of fireworks going off. The people shooting off the fireworks were told to stop.
• 11:44 p.m., Kendallville, area of Campbell & Fetter Bank on Orchard Street, Kendallville police and fire responded to the report of a dumpster fire probably caused by fireworks. The fire was under control at 12:02 a.m., according to dispatch records.
• 11:49 p.m., Kendallville, area of Knoll Crest and Fairview Boulevard, Kendallville police responded to a report of fireworks being shot off.
July 4
• 12:37 a.m., Kendallville, area of Raleigh Avenue and Sawyer Road, Kendallville police responded to a complaint of fireworks still being shot off. Officers instructed the people shooting off the fireworks to stop.
• 2:02 p.m., Kendallville, 500 block of South Main Street, Kendallville police responded to the report of fireworks trash left in the area.
• 9:19 p.m., Avilla, 200 block of Kim Drive, Avilla police investigated the report of fireworks being shot off near a home.
• 11:44 p.m., Cromwell, 100 block of West Jefferson Street, Noble County police responded to the report of fireworks being shot off the roof of a business in that area. According to the CAD report, the responding officer observed “an individual jumped out from behind a dumpster and acted like a chicken” before running away.
• 11:46 p.m., Cromwell, 11600 block of West C.R. 450N, Noble County police investigated a report of fireworks being shot off someone’s back porch.
July 5
• 12:13 a.m. — Kendallville, area of West Wiliam and Lincoln streets, Kendallville police investigated a report of fireworks.
• 1:05 a.m. — Albion, 1100 block of West C.R. 450N, Noble County police investigated a 911 call reporting gunshots. The caller later said it was probably fireworks.
