Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Nathan A. Conn, 39, of the 100 block of East Depot Street, Hudson, was arrested at 7:49 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging a probation violation relating to a Level 6 felony. Conn was held on $500 cash bond.
Alize M. DeGraw, 19, of the 1100 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, was arrested at 5:06 p.m. Monday on a warrant relating to a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. DeGraw was held without bond.
Gary W. Golday, 52, of the 6700 block of Challenger Way, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:50 a.m. Monday by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant No charging information provided. Golday was held on $4,500 bond.
Philip B. Snider, 30, of the 400 block of East Fifth Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant relating to a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Snider was held without bond.
Bryan A. Sprague, 23, of the 100 block of Holiday Lane, Cromwell was arrested at 4:45 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant relating to a Class A misdemeanor. Sprague was held on $2,500 bond.
Derrick S. Gasaway, 29, of the 4300 block of East C.R. 725S., Warsaw, was arrested at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. No further charging information provided. Gasaway was also held on a court order. Gasaway was held without bond.
Jason C. Graf, 50, of the 700 block of Weber Road, Albion, was arrested at 8:05 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant relating to a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Graf was held without bond.
Dylan J. Grocock, of the 500 block of Viburnum Creek Run, Avilla, was arrested at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Grocock was held on $2,500 bond.
Jesse A. Kiser, 49, of the 800 block of South 15th Street, Goshen, was arrested at 12:34 p.m. Tuesday on a court order relating to a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Kiser was held without bond.
Davon M. Page, 23, of the 200 block of Park Avenue, Elkhart, was arrested at 12:08 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, on a Class A misdemeanor. Page was held on $2,500 bond.
Takara C. Weaver, 19, of the 7200 block of Bellwood Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:08 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
