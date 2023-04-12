KENDALLVILLE — Like it or not, electric vehicles are on the rise and Kendallville wants to be able to serve their drivers.
There are zero public charging stations in Noble County, but a new grant opportunity could help change that and the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission threw its dollars behind the effort.
The commission agreed to provide up to $40,000 as match money for a grant to potentially install up to two high-power, high-speed public charging stations in the city.
Despite the attitudes of some residents on social media to a news report of their initial discussion on the topic that were dismissive of electric vehicles, commission members and other city leaders recognize a need.
“I think whether we like it or not, electric cars are gonna be here,” commission member Joe Sells said. “I think in order to attract people from all over you have to have a way to get them back home.”
Although Kendallville’s RDC talked last month about installing a charging station on its own and its own cost, local officials met with representatives from Region 3-A Development and Regional Planning Commission and discussed a grant opportunity available to expand the availability of public electric vehicle charges.
The good news: that grant is an 80/20 split, meaning the city can put up a fifth of the cost and get some chargers. The bad news: The minimum amount applicants have to request for the grant is $500,000. Oh, and it’s due at the end of the month.
Kendallville isn’t going to do that by itself, but the effort has morphed into a multi-community effort to try to get charging stations across the county at a fractional cost.
“We know this is coming, so we talked about having one in each city in the county,” Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said. “There are millions available but the minimum is $500,000.”
City leaders would want to move forward with the high-powered, high-speed charges that run at 480 volts. That’s double the output of a “Level 2” charger a person might have at home that operates at 240 volts.
The 480-volt fast-charging unit could re-energize an electric car in less than a half hour.
For that level of power and speed, there’s a cost, however. For a commercial-grade, outdoor, public-use charging station, the 480-volt unit could cost about $100,000 each. And that’s not including infrastructure improvement to get the necessary electric to it.
Communities that are putting in the chargers are typically going with that bigger, faster setup for the convenience of drivers.
“Most of the other communities are going with the high speed, so I would definitely recommend going with that,” said Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson.
“If you’re going to do it, do it right, because you want to be proactive with technology and not reactive,” Sells agreed, noting that no one is going to want to plug in and charge at a public station for an hour or hours. “Either we go in and do the high speed or we don’t do it.”
Kendallville would consider installing one or two stations if the county were to get the 80/20 grant. For now, the top prospect for location would be in the parking lot behind the west side of Main Street, which the city improved last year with new pavement and a new layout.
Other ideas tossed out at Wednesday’s meeting could include in the cut-out at the downtown pocket park at the corner of Rush and Main streets, or potentially at the Community Learning Center on Riley Street. Commission members didn’t suggest the Kendallville Outdoor Recreation Complex, but that facility draws thousands of out-of-area travelers each year for sports tournaments.
With the grant application being due at the end of this month, Region 3-A needs some level of commitment from Kendallville in order to submit the documents.
Sells moved to commit to up to $40,000 for charging equipment, contingent on another city agency helping with the project, too. Handshoe indicated she was going to present a request to the Kendallville City Council, which has money budgeted for matching grants on projects the city needs, and which could potentially serve as a second funding source.
Commission members agreed to the funding commitment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.