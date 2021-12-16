Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Jordan A. Bonilla, 19, of the 600 block of Seville Court, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:58 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor. Bonilla was released on his own recognizance.
Jacob L. Collis, 24, of the 500 block of East Diamond Street was arrested at 3:03 p.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Alicia A. Flores, 39, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 10:04 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Flores was released on her own recognizance.
Deborah J. Jones, 56, of the 3200 block of Monroe Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:20 p.m. Monday by Avilla police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Jones was held on $2,500 bond.
Joseph A. Stephen, 30, of the 1500 block of Knoll Crest Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:04 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on two warrants charging failure to appear for court. Stephen was held on $1,000 bond.
Travis M. Williams, 34, of the 500 block of Front Street, Rome City, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Williams was held without bond.
Cory T. Gibson, 30, of the 2600 block of North C.R. 800W, Cromwell, was arrested at 1:02 p.m. Tuesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Tanner S. Martin, 28, of the 100 block of North Lincoln Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Martin was held on $2,500 bond.
Lance S. Norton, 46, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday by Wolcottville police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Norton was held on $2,500 bond.
Victor Rada Jr., 25, of the 700 block of Lincolnway West, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Rada was held on $1,000 bond.
Jonathan D. Short, 29, of the 100 block of Moreuvelloop, Statesville, North Carolina, was arrested at 12:41 p.m. Tuesday on a court order relating to a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided. Short was held without bond.
Ronald L. Williams, 19, of the 2000 block of Apollo Drive, Huntertown, was booked at 3:09 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided. Williams was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.