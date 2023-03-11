LAGRANGE — By almost any measure, it’s been a pretty good maple syrup season this year in northeast Indiana.
That’s good news for the 30th annual Maple Syrup Days celebration, which takes place on Saturday, March 18, and Sunday, March 19 at the LaGrange County Park Department’s Maple Wood Nature Center, four miles east of LaGrange.
For more than a month now, park department crews have been collecting sap from hundreds of maple trees on the park property and boiling that sap down to make maple syrup.
So far this season, the parks department crews have made more than 100 gallons of fresh maple syrup, one of the better years in recent memory, said George Dewald, superintendent of the LaGrange County Park Department.
It takes a lot of time as well as a lot of sap to make syrup. On average, 40 gallons of sap will turn into one gallon of syrup. The park department uses a wood-fired evaporator located inside its sugar shack at Maple Wood park. Depending on the weather, it can take as long as 10 hours of hard work to evaporate all the excess water out of the sap. Boiling intensifies the sugars naturally found in the sap, and turns them into maple sugar. Sap can contain between one to three percent sugar. Syrup, however, is made up of 67 percent sugar. Dewald uses a hydrometer to measure the density of the maple syrup as it cooks. The denser maple syrup is, the more sugar it contains.
The syrup making has been popular with local school children who’ve been visiting the park department’s sugar shack for the past month to see firsthand how syrup is made. Dewald said more than 1,200 kids this year have visited the park since the syrup season started.
As in years past, this year’s Maple Syrup Days celebration centers around an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast put on by the South Milford Lions Club members. The festival draws between 3,000 and 4,000 hungry visitors over its two-day run. That breakfast starts at 7 a.m. each day, and runs through 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $9 for adults and are available at the door. Tickets for children ages four through 10 are $4
Members of the Lions Club will use about 850 pounds of pancake mix to feed the park’s guests and grill 1,300 pounds of sausage links, said Lynn Weaver, a member of the club. He said he expected those same guests to consume about 50 gallons of maple syrup.
The park department has been bottling up fresh syrup to sell during the festival. That syrup will be available at the syrup store right next to the sugar shack from 8 a.m. through 2 p.m. on both days.
Parking outside the park is free, and entry into the park is free as well. A shuttle bus will available to pick up and drop off guests.
Since it’s March, visitors are urged to dress for the weather as almost all the activities are outdoors.
In addition to the breakfast, horse-drawn wagon rides will be available to tour the surrounding woods. The DeKalb Horseman’s Association makes those rides possible.
Tours of the sugar shack take place on both days. The Roz Puppets return to the Puppet Tent to offer 6 shows of maple-inspired entertainment each day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.