LAGRANGE — It’s been busy summer for the LaGrange Community Youth Centers, Inc. and its executive director Jennifer Martin.
The LCYC has sponsored four youth camps this summer, camps that teach children about babysitting and allow them to explore their artistic side. Last week, the LCYC sponsored its first ever conservation camp at LaGrange County’s Pine Knob park where a group of six die-hard outdoors kids got to explore the park, learn about native plants and wildlife, practice their archery skills, learn about gun safety and help an Indiana Department of Natural Resources crew doing an informal survey about the health of the fish population in Meteer Lake. That week ended with a fish fry.
This week, 18 LaGrange County kids are taking part in the LCYC’s annual five-day drama camp at Lakeland High School. Angola drama teacher and coach Lou Ann Homan is once again teaching the camp. This is Homan’s eighth year teaching the summer camp.
Rehearsals started Tuesday morning, and Wednesday drama campers will be assigned a role in an original play penned by Homan. They’ll practice Thursday and Friday morning and then perform the play on the Lakeland stage Friday evening starting at 6 p.m. The show is free and open to the public.
Martin said the camps are just part of the role LCYC plays in helping to improve and enrich the lives of children in LaGrange County.
These camps are designed for kids who might not have these opportunities without the camps.
Martin said the lessons learned in this week’s drama camp teaching skills and stagecraft the children enjoy that traditionally aren’t taught in school.
“We have 18 kids in this camp, and every single one of them is doing great,” Martin said. “This camp encourages kids to explore their emotions and their imagination. It helps them develop their unique voice because all of these kids are different from one another.”
Martin the camp explores all of the theater arts. This year, the students range from children just entering the fourth grade to high school students. The group includes students from each of LaGrange County school districts as well as home-schooled children.
“It’s all about music, drama, and dance, and it incorporates all three,” Martin said. Each child is just both his or her body and brain. It helps them develop their self-confidence and they find joy in what they are doing.
Several of this year’s campers previously attended last year’s drama camp.
Homan has once again written a new drama for the students at her camp to learn and perform.
“It’s another ‘who done it,’” Homan said.
An award-winning storyteller, Homan said she loves returning to the Lakeland stage each summer to teach this weeklong camp.
This is fun,” she added. We have a lot of kids this year.”
This year campers will be performing another original Homan melodrama, that relies on audience participation.
The story takes place in the 1930s so there’s a little dancing in it as well. It’s a really fun show,” Homan said.
She would love the see the auditorium packed Friday at 6 p.m. when the campers present their new production.
“We’ve love to see everyone come out to support this,” Homan said. “These kids work really hard. They’re giving up a whole week of summer to come here and learn.”
