KENDALLVILLE — City residents pitched less junk, debris and oversized items during the April bulk trash pickup days compared to September 2020.
That being said, residents still junked literal tons of items.
During April citywide cleanup days on April 17 and April 24, Noble County Disposal picked up a total of 113.4 tons of bulk items and other rubbish set out by city residents.
North side residents had fewer things to throw out, pitching 36.73 tons, compared to resident south of Mitchell Street, who tossed 76.67 tons.
Those numbers were down about 28% from the last bulk pickup day in September 2020, when citywide Noble County Disposal hauled away 158 tons of stuff.
The 2019 citywide cleanup was the biggest — it was also the first time the city had done it in more than a decade — with 167 tons of trash hauled off.
However, with fewer tons hauled away to the dump, the city also paid less in hauling fees, totaling $13,991.40, a decrease of 12.8% from September. The city saved money on tonnage fees but paid about the same for man-hours, covering 54 hours at $152 hour for trucks and crews to patrol the city.
Kendallville residents will regularly have two bulk pickup days per year, as that was part of the citywide trash hauling contract that went into effect Jan. 1.
Noble County Disposal won Kendallville’s citywide trash contract and was locked in for five years. Aside from spring and fall bulk pickup days, Noble County Disposal is also providing weekly trash service and every-other-week recycling to all city residents.
City officials wanted to make bulk cleanup days available twice a year to allow residents to get rid of big items like furniture, mattresses and construction materials in order to help reduce clutter around the city.
Prior to the special event in 2019, the city hadn’t had a bulk pickup event at the curb in more than 10 years, as the city hadn’t run one at any point after the Great Recession hit in 2008.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.