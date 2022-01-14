WOLF LAKE —The fourth annual Michiana Regional Seed Swap has been postponed to Saturday, Feb. 19, to ensure that participants can attend safely in person.
This is a free event open to the public, run by Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College, and will maintain the same program location, format and times on the new date. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at Goshen College Church Chapel, 1700 S. Main St., Goshen.
Michiana residents can connect with fellow gardeners and plant enthusiasts at this networking and educational event to exchange and learn about seeds. Participants can trade or acquire seeds, learn about seed saving techniques and gardening practices, browse resource tables and vendors, and meet with other gardeners.
The decision to postpone was made because of concerns around the Omicron variant, caseloads in our region and the potential to become a high-transmission event. The Merry Lea team understands this may be disappointing, but is hopeful and excited to continue this event in person while serving the broader public health of our communities.
Everyone is welcome: from first-time gardeners to experienced growers, including children and families. Participants will include home gardeners, community gardening organizers, small-scale growers and those interested in local food systems.
“A seed swap supports the biodiversity of crops grown in our region. Exchanging seeds helps us to create a ‘living seed bank’ of vegetables, grains, flowers and herbs that are regionally adapted to our area,” said John Sherck, a local seed grower and swap contributor.
Throughout the event, there will be educational sessions for participants to attend. Topics will vary, but among the speakers will be Dani Tippman, a Myaamia Native American descended from Takumwah and Chief Richardville, and a citizen of the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma. Tippman will explore seed rematriation by discussing Myaamia planting practices and relationships with plants and food through traditional and historical Myaamia stories.
More information about the educational sessions and event details can be found on our website at www.goshen.edu/merrylea/seedswap.
Participants are welcome to stay for the entire duration of Saturday’s events or drop in. Herb, vegetable and flower seeds will be available through sales, trades, and for free thanks to generous donations. Participants are not required to bring seeds to the event but are encouraged to do so if they have them.
Merry Lea cares about the safety of guests and staff, and seeks to protect the youngest learners. In following Goshen College policy, all participants, including children age 3 and older, are asked to join Merry Lea staff in wearing face masks for the duration of the event.
Merry Lea is located just south of Wolf Lake, halfway between Goshen and Fort Wayne. Directions and updates are available at goshen.edu/merrylea or the Merry Lea Facebook page. For questions regarding Merry Lea’s hours or new developments, contact merrylea@goshen.edu or (260) 799-5869.
Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College is an 1,189-acre nature preserve in north central Indiana, midway between Fort Wayne and Goshen. The center is known for its ecological diversity, its quality environmental education and its efforts in the area of sustainable building and land restoration. While prairies and woodlands are also part of the landscape, the diverse wetlands at Merry Lea are its greatest treasure. To learn more, see Merry Lea’s website at www.goshen.edu/merrylea.
Goshen College, established in 1894, is a residential Christian liberal arts college rooted in the Anabaptist-Mennonite tradition. Recognized for its unique Study-Service Term program, Goshen has earned citations of excellence in Barron’s Best Buys in Education, “Colleges of Distinction,” “Making a Difference College Guide” and U.S. News & World Report’s “America’s Best Colleges” edition, which named Goshen a “least debt college.” Visit www.goshen.edu.
