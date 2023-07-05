KENDALLVILLE — Thrive by 5, the early childhood coalition serving LaGrange and Noble Counties, has announced the launch of an early childhood educator award.
Thrive by 5 wants to support the early childhood educators in the community by offering an “Outstanding Early Childhood Educator Award” once each quarter for those who care for our youngest students, ages 0-5 (birth through preschool).
Families can nominate a deserving teacher online at hriveby5coalition.org. Nominations for the first award are due by Friday, July 28. A few brief questions need to be answered to submit the nomination, including:
• Why do you feel this teacher is deserving of the Outstanding Early Childhood Teacher Award?
• What are the most significant positive impacts the nominee has made on other teachers/the school community?
• How has having the nominee as a teacher affected your child’s education?
The Thrive by 5 Steering Committee will select one winner from the nominations received by July 28. Child care providers and preschool teachers in LaGrange and Noble Counties are all eligible to be nominated.
The winner will receive an award to display, as well as a $100 gift card, compliments of the award sponsor, Black & Ramer Insurance.
