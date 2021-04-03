WOLCOTTVILLE — One of LaGrange County’s oldest Easter traditions, the Wolcottville Lions Club sponsored annual Easter Egg Hunt, returns to Taylor Park in Wolcottville today at 2 p.m.
Last year, the hunt was canceled due to safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Lions Club member Alan Targgart said that makes this year’s event all the more special.
A Wolcottville tradition since before World War II, members of the club will be placing more than 600 plastic eggs around the park for children to find. The eggs are empty, but each child who turns in an egg will be given a bag of candy and a ticket with a number. Those tickets can be matched to numbers placed in the windows of Wolcottville merchants. Children can turn those tickets in to the merchants for an additional prize. Four children will win new bicycles.
Children participating in the hunt will be divided into two categories, children ages 5 and under and children ages 6 through 12,
Taylor Park is located on the south end of Wolcottville. Its entrance just off of SR 9.
The Easter Egg Hunt is open to children from across the community. Wolcottville residency is not a requirement.
“We just want to make all children happy,” Targgart said.
